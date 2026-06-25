Manager Kept Calling His Employee In For Work During His Days Off, So The Employee Stopped Responding

Isn’t it frustrating when some managers and supervisors think they are entitled to their employees’ time?

This guy shares how his manager kept calling him for work during his days off!

Check out the full story.

My new manager of one month called me 8 times, texted 3 times and expressed concern of my unresponsiveness, on my day off? Just got hired part time at this IV wellness lounge that barely gets any business. Literally the hours my boss was even able to give me in this first month working was 16 hours….Out of the two days I trained one person came in for an IV.

This is where things get tricky…

My manager never told me this was an “on call” job and he even warned me I shouldn’t hope for stable hours as there’s not a lot of business. I received my new official schedule a week ago through text with my manager. I responded “Great!”. For preface, I routinely keep my phone on DND/silenced. I don’t even think I should have to explain why I do this as its my phone, especially to my boss when I am NOT scheduled to be working for the next 5 days. Well I wake up yesterday (Wednesday) an hour before the IV lounge opens.

He was not expecting this…

Mind you, I came back to my parents house this week to spend time with them as I am going through a breakup and have been dealing with a lot. I see 8 missed calls an hour ago, two WhatsApp calls, and three texts from my manager at the new IV lounge he’s asking me to call him when I see his texts, I text back is it urgent as I am still not back in town? And then I go about my day and get busy and forgot about him honestly. I wake up this morning to him having texted me three more times saying “hello, I NEED coverage can you come in? I know its short notice” (the clinic is open 7 hours and I’m already an hour away with my family)

He knows there is no point in going at this time…

I had doctors appointments to attend still, on top of that the pay is 25 dollars an hour I would’ve spent that in gas just going there and back. I did not respond or show I read any of these. He then texts “yes? Or no? Lol just checking. I’m a little worried about your responsiveness and openness to this company and my contact?” I don’t respond, I’m not scheduled, and admittedly I’m annoyed and also offended that he even thought it as okay to guilt me into coming in ON my day off ONE hour before the lounge opens AND guilt me as if i am obligated to respond when off.

That’s INSANE!

I hate people who act like your phone is free pass entitlement to getting response, when I worked at the hospital my bosses didn’t even harass me like this. And then he texted me this morning “Can I get a call from you? I see your phone is silenced that worries me?” It almost sent me into a rage like, am I not allowed to have my days off for MYSELF?! And I kind of don’t want to call because it gives him direct access to probe and ask personal questions or try and guilt me for not answering when he wants…idk it just feels weird and unprofessional. Am I insane?! I feel insane.

YIKES! That sounds a bit weird!

Why would the manager keep asking for updates and why can’t this guy just give the manager a shut-up call?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows this guy doesn’t have to get back to the manager at all.

This user suggests having a conversation with the manager and telling him about the situation.

This user thinks responding with a clear message might make things easier.

This user hates how their supervisor wants them on call all the time.

This user knows they do not want to work for this boss!

Somebody seems super annoyed here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.