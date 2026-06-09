Man’s Coworker Makes Inappropriate Comment About His Wife, so He Escalates the Issue to a Supervisor

Imagine being in the break room at work talking to a coworker who is also your friend. If the friend said something really inappropriate and rude about your wife, would you fight him, let it slide, or escalate the situation by getting a supervisor?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to get a supervisor. Now, he’s wondering if it would’ve been better just to fight his friend.

Honestly, I don’t think these guys are friends anymore after what was said and how it all played out, but he feels bad for escalating the situation.

Did he make the right decision, or was it wrong to involve a supervisor? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for telling a supervisor of my co-workers insults against my wife My wife and met at the same job two years ago, therefore we know alot of the same people in our departments. Jan of last year my wife and I became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy. So she decided to quit her job and be a stay at home mom, which is completely fine by me and I make enough to support the both of us since our/my job provides us housing Free of cost. One of the people who my wife and I have always know is somewhat of a story teller and this is widely know in our shop, therefore this not like by anybody at in the work place and for good reason. One of those many reasons is the guy just can’t STFU and has no social cues when it comes to talking to women ie: being to forward, talking about how women should be in the kitchen, i think you get the idea.

This seems like an inappropriate conversation for the workplace.

Last week Friday we are eating lunch in the shop and talking as usual, when a fellow co worker asks the room “ does a women’s body count matter that much” To which I respond “ no we all have intimacy, not a single person here is married to the person they lost there first dated, so why should it matter” To which our mutual friend says “ bro you can’t talk your wife’s a *****”. Every single person in the room froze and just looked at me waiting to see if I’m about to beat the nonsense out of him.

Let’s see how he handled it.

I don’t move and I just look at him and said “forget you” and I walk out. About a year or two prior a woman who I worked with made a comment about my wife ( indifference to a time my wife had made a mistake which caused a lot of people to have to stay longer at work) which I responded less then kindly. Subsequently I was wrote up and made to apologize to her, my boss told me if I want her to suffer I had to file a complaint. Now back to the issue at hand, after my wife and i’s mutual friend said those things and laughed about it to my face, I went to our bosses office and asked is our supervisor and department head could be present in the room to which I told them everything that happened and how my wife and I have given this person a place to stay when they got divorced, introduced them to there current GF, and allowed him and said girlfriend to shower at our place when there hot water heater wasn’t working. Every one in the room agreed that this was unacceptable and it would be handled.

It ended really badly for the friend.

I made him apologize to me and my wife and then he went to the office and was promptly fired for work place misconduct. To make matters worse my told me his girlfriend left him and he lost his place. The issue lies that I still feel like I should have just fought him and let it rest. He would still have his job and his girlfriend and his job which he spent years trying to get. I feel like I’ve ruined this man’s life.

The “friend” wasn’t acting like much of a friend to make a comment like that, but was it wrong to get a supervisor and accidentally ruin the man’s life?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person explains why fighting would’ve been a bad idea.

Another person reassures him that he didn’t do anything wrong.

This person points out who actually messed up.

Nobody thinks he should’ve fought his friend.

His friend really messed up. He was beyond disrespectful to someone who has helped him out when times were tough.

OP didn’t ruin his friend’s life. He also isn’t responsible for his friend getting fired or his girlfriend breaking up with him. His friend did that all by himself.

He did the right thing by getting a supervisor involved instead of letting his temper take control. It would’ve been worse if he had gotten fired by reacting violently to his friend’s comment.

Honestly, I have trouble considering these guys friends. Friends don’t talk like that. Friends doesn’t insult people like that.