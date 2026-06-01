A Drunk Passenger Ruined a Free Fast-Food Run Over a Side Order. How the Driver Forced Him to Pay Is Epic

Do you remember the movie Lethal Weapon 2?

If not, let me fill you in: Joe Pesci’s character has an outburst after he doesn’t receive his proper order in a fast food drive-thru and his big line, which I can’t repeat here, became a funny catchphrase that you still hear from time to time.

Let me summarize it for you: you always get screwed in the drive-thru.

And he wasn’t wrong!

A lot of times, we do get screwed in the drive-thru.

The person who wrote the story below had a different kind of drive-thru experience and it’s pretty darn funny.

Read on and get all the details below.

Oh, missing your onion rings, you say? “Several years ago I drove some friends to get Burger King and we used the drive thru. I forget the exact circumstances but somehow one of their orders was given to us before they had paid.

Feeling fortuitous I promptly started to leave the drive thru area when my friend told me they forgot their onion rings. I tried explaining the situation but they may have been slightly tipsy and rather adamant about me going back to get them.

Some folks just need to learn to keep their mouths shut.

So into reverse I went and backed right back up to the second window where the worker promptly had my friend pay for the order before providing the missing rings. We had a few laughs as my friend took it in good stride once they put it all together.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

A reader shared their thoughts.

Another person shares their thoughts.

Finally, a pun.

Hey, drive-thrus are a roll of the dice.

You win some and you lose some, and you can’t take it personally, those folks are under a lot of pressure!

The big takeaway from this story is not to rock the boat…understood?

This fella should’ve just kept his mouth shut!