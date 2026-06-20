Neighbor Sparks Suburban War After Secretly Filling a Family’s Expensive Reno Dumpster With Their Trash

Imagine renting a large dumpster to put in your driveway while your house is undergoing some renovations. Would you be okay with the neighbors tossing some of their own trash into the dumpster, or would you want to use the entire container yourself?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they are furious that their neighbors dumped trash in the dumpster, so they decide to return the trash where it came from.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbors get their trash back I live in a pretty large gated community and my house is currently going under some renovations. As with any renovations you get junk that needs to be thrown out, so my parents decided to get one of those big containers that can be taken off and put onto the back of a truck (it’s lifted onto the truck with a big mechanical type hook thing that’s attached to the truck) to throw the trash out (edit – it’s called a skip)

This would be very upsettng!

We got the container pretty late into the evening after the construction people had left and therefore it was empty for the night. The next morning however, we woke up to the container being 1/3 full of random stuff and a big queen sized bed that looked about 30 yours old. So of course my parents were mad beyond belief that someone would just dump their trash into our container after WE paid for it and now we don’t even get to use the whole thing.

But then OP noticed something.

Now on to the revenge part of the story. As I was looking into the container staring in disbelief when I saw something sticking out of one of the trash bags, lo and behold it was a letter… With the perpetrators address. What do we do?

They had a great idea!

Well, that night, me, my brother and my father decided to return to these people all the trash that they so graciously left in OUR container. But since they were inconsiderate enough to dump it in our container, we decided to dump it all over their driveway and in front of their cars so they could not be able to leave without cleaning up. Revenge is sweet and the neighbors did not even come and thank us for returning their stuff. How rude.

I sure hope they had the right address! Seriously, those neighbors had some nerve to dump their trash in someone else’s dumpster.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes they did!

This person had a similar problem.

Another person is dealing with the same situation.

But this person clearly doesn’t understand the problem.

If they had asked first, it might’ve been different.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.