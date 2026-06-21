Neighbors Don’t Want Them Parking in Front of Their Own House — Now They’re Considering Reporting the Neighbors’ Cars Instead

Imagine thinking you found the perfect house, but after you move in, you realize there’s a big problem with the neighborhood. It’s the neighbors. They’re the problem.

If you have never had awful neighbors, consider yourself lucky. Right now, I’m lucky enough that I can say my neighbors are pretty great, knock on wood, but at a previous house, I had awful next door neighbors.

In this story, one family also has awful neighbors, but they live across the street. The situation goes from bad to worse when one neighbor’s boyfriend gets out of jail and moves in with her. Now, the homeowners are contemplating taking action, but they don’t want the neighbors to retaliate.

What should they do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

No parking for us? No parking for you? Should be just buy the street? Info: we own a corner lot. We have neighbors directly on the left side of us. To the right of us is a dead end “road” that is as long as the length of our property. It was an entrance to a subdivision that is now fenced off. Only one other house borders this road-our sweet saint of a neighbor is an older lady who lives by herself. I will call the street that runs through the neighborhood (in front of our house) Main Street, and the dead end along our property DE.

Here’s the cast of characters in this story…

Characters: -Husband and myself (early 30’s and late 20’s) -Grandpa, Grandma (own the house across the street) -Adult Daughter (40s) who lives with grandma and grandpa -kiddo (AD’s young daughter) -Piñata Boy (AD’s in and out of prison boyfriend, who treats her like a piñata)

If only you could meet the neighbors before moving in!

Roughly Five years ago my husband and I bought our first home. It was cheap, had been sitting empty for a couple of years, and needed an overhaul before we could move in. We met most of our neighbors within the first few weeks while we renovated …and then we finally met the neighbors directly across Main Street from us. Suddenly we knew why the house was so cheap.

They reached a compromise.

Within 2min of introducing themselves they began complaining about the previous owners. Apparently they “let” their guests use the street parking directly in front of their/our house too often. AD and Grandma complained that AD had a hard time backing out of the driveway, and told us that anytime a car was parked there she would hit them and it would drive up their insurance. They promptly asked that we never use the street parking in front of our home, and that we never allow any guests to, either. We told them that we have a lot of family in the area and like to host, but as a compromise we would let them know when we planned on having that many people over so they would be aware. They huffed, but accepted it.

The problem is not parking on the street but the AD’s lack of driving skills.

TO BE CLEAR-THEY DID NOT WANT US TO PARK ALONG THE STREET ON OUR SIDE OF THE ROAD IN FRONT OF OUR HOME. AD frequently backs up all the way into our yard because she does not know how to drive. Yes, it is a normal sized two way street with enough room for a car to park along the street and two cars to pass. We do not understand how badly you have to drive for it to be like this.

They really do sound like awful neighbors.

We learned lots of things about the family over the next few years: -Grandma loves being outside. Once kiddo was born (roughly 2yrs into us living here), she was always outside, usually high. Any conversation with her was like a trap-nonsensical and you couldn’t escape. -AD would go on benders with Piñata boy between his prison stints and come home in peices. All hungover and black and blue and hardly able to stand. It was awful. -Grandpa never left the house unless he was high, Hootin and hollerin at 3am on their front lawn -Nobody in the house has a job -All 3 adults are on hard drugs – everybody in the neighborhood tolerates them, but hopes they will leave.

The parking situation sounds like a nightmare.

Roughly once a month grandma or adult daughter would come stomping across the yards to yell at us for, “parking in that spot again”. Usually it was a contractor or uber delivery driver. Twice it was a party guest (yes, we let them know in advance) and both times AD hit and ran. It took our friends almost a year to get the payout from insurance as AD and grandma fully believed they were in the right. They also began parking on the dead end alongside our house as “punishment”. If we couldn’t park on the front of our property, and they take up two spots beside our property-any family or friends have to walk around our entire property to get to our door. It also limited us to being able to use 3 out of 8 parking spots along our property’s street parking. (3 cars on Main Street, 5 cars on DE).

It got even more annoying.

During this time my MIL was diagnosed with arthritis and the beginning stages of dementia. My FIL also had his hip replaced. We would have to juggle our cars around so that they could park in our driveway while we parked on the dead end street so that they would not have to risk getting hurt. It was a pain, but it was easier than dealing with the neighbors banging on our door and cussing us out.

Why are all these cars parked there?

Ironically, from the day we bought our house-these same neighbors had cars permanently parked along the entire street in front of their house. From their driveway to their neighbors driveway were cars parked like a picket fence along the street. Weeds and tree vines have started growing in and around the cars at this point. Which makes our recent interactions even more insane.

The drama continues.

Piñata boy is out of prison again. He bought a blacked out SUV and started staying with our neighbors. While he was locked up Kiddo was finally old enough to start talking and interacting with us. Kiddo LOVES spending time with us, especially my husband. Husband had lots of little cousins growing up and is great with kids.

I feel so bad for AD.

They would throw a ball in the yard, we gave kiddo and bday present, I shared any sweets I had made, he would do “magic tricks” for kiddo. This became a problem when piñata boy came around again and started hearing kiddo sing my husbands praises. He beat AD to a pulp and accused her of cheating with my husband (what yeah right). She came over and warned us to stay out of sight and to call the cops if he ever came to our house.

Well, we haven’t called the cops-but we have come close.

It gets worse.

He started parking his car at the end of our driveway juuuust enough in the way that it’s almost impossible to get out. He sits in the car all day and all night smoking and setting a record for how long a human eardrum can withstand base louder than a jet engine. If he’s not parked there he pulls around to the side of our house on the dead end and blocks the parking there so that the only street parking available is the furthest part of our property from the door. Sometimes AD will join him for a couple of hours. She usually goes back inside when kiddo comes out and knocks on the car windows to ask somebody to make her food.

They’re not sure what to do about the situation, but here’s one option…

Well-we have a couple of options: We call the city and report the permanently parked cars. AD and Grandma say it’s because the paperwork on one is in ADs dead ex husbands name and tied up in red tape, and the other two are broke down and they can’t afford to fix it. If we report the cars-they will know it is us and things could get worse. BUT-having cops coming by and leaving tickets/fines could scare piñata boy into not sitting outside of our house all day anymore?

Here’s an interesting option!

That dead end road along our property? We found out recently because it is so small and is shared with one other neighbor- we could petition the city to let us purchase the street. We could set up a maintenance agreement between ourselves and our saintly sweet old lady neighbor, but we would be able to put up “no parking” and “private property” signs. Or even “pay to park” signs with a QR code lol. We could close this deal for as little as $1 to the city. This would make sure that AD and Piñata boy can’t park there any more.

We’ve also had problems with kids from the adjacent subdivision hopping the fence and cutting through our property, as well as people parking there late at night previously-it’s right next to our bedrooms so we (and our baby) hear everything- so two birds one stone to be able to keep it from being used.

She’s not sure she likes either option.

Both of these options feel a bit too direct to me, but I’ve also never had someone sitting outside of our home watching us. We have cameras and an alarm system, husband works from home and I’m in school so I’m only gone a few hours a day. A family member watches our baby at her house while we’re working/in school. I kind of feel like I might be paranoid-but I also am aware that he is a violent person who is on hard drugs and has chosen my husband as the man of the hour.

It sounds like she’s living in fear.

My husband isn’t concerned about it, but I am home alone in the evening with baby often and I have to admit that it makes me both scared and angry that piñata boy is mad at us for something that is so ridiculous. I don’t feel safe taking my baby on a stroller walk or even turning my back to piñata boy to put my baby in the car seat when I leave in the mornings or get home in the evenings. He makes sure to roll down his window just enough that I know he’s watching. I know how to defend myself-but defending myself with a baby in my arms is a whole other thing.

I say, buy the street for $1 and put up paid parking signs with a QR code. That would be pretty sweet!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers several suggestions.

I completely agree that they should buy the street.

I assume this is sarcasm.

Another person thinks she needs to take action.

Doing nothing clearly isn’t working. Buying the street seems like an obvious thing to do even if it weren’t for the awful neighbors. It would increase their property value.

I agree with the commenters who suggested installing cameras and reporting the neighbors. It doesn’t sound safe over there, especially for AD. I worry about the child too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.