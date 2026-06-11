Neighbor’s Property Is Overrun With Cats and Dogs — and the Smell Has Become Unbearable

Well, this is definitely not something that you hear every day…

Sure, we hear stories about awful neighbors all the time, but this is really something…

Once terrible smells get involved, things get escalated to a whole new, disgusting level.

And that’s what the person who wrote this story is dealing with.

On top of the headaches this person is dealing with in regard to their neighbor, what you’re about to read is also a pretty sad story because of the obviously neglected animals involved.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

What would you do? “I live in a cute small town that is within city ordinance. I rent, and my apartment is only two units that are upstairs and downstairs. The stairs for upstairs are on the side so we don’t have a shared hallway or anything. The building is between two houses. We have a shared parking area for the apartment and one of the houses. So one of my neighbors had one dog when they moved in, a big male athletic dog. There fence is just a regular chain link fence that only covers the front of the yard and there is literally a barrel holding it up on one end and some makeshift gate on the other end of the house.

This sounds incredibly annoying…

The fenced yard is not even five feet wide maybe 20 feet long. The wife is super obsessed with thinking some one is going to break in even though it’s never happened in this area to anyone. They just let the dog hang over the fence and bark aggressively at everyone who walks by, kids and elderly people. He doesn’t get out, but it’s pretty intimidating. So fast forward they obtained another male dog and a female for a total of 3 big dogs now. All the dogs bark aggressively at the fence and one has figured out he can jump over it. He’s not mean I think he just wants to run and play because he’s cooped up all the time. None of the dogs are fixed and they started having puppies. They didn’t try to get rid of any of them. Plus they have cats inside that are having kittens.

This sounds like a total disaster.

None of the animals have had shots. So the first litter of puppies have grown up and they are having puppies now. And the same with the cats. So we’re 2 litters of dogs and cats now. They just had the 3rd generation of puppies and kittens. They have stopped letting the animals outside and keep them inside most of the time, now it smells so bad. They parked a trailer in my parking spot with furniture on it from inside the house and I have to hold my breath when I walk by it’s been outside for months getting rained on and cats have been spraying it.

Things keep getting worse and worse…

Along with all the carpet from inside it’s just rolled up in the grass that we share. It smells so bad I can smell it inside my place every time it rains. They put plastic mats down inside (they are renters) and are destroying the house it’s a small house. It’s only 2 beds 1 bath. They constantly ask me if I have cleaning supplies and I’ve given them stuff but anytime I ask for anything they don’t have it. I’m starting to get frustrated a little bit because I feel they ask for things more frequently then they should. Like toilet paper trash bag cleaning sprays. I didn’t mind because they are only in their 20s but now it feels like they don’t buy the stuff they just ask me.

They might want to call the authorities about these folks…

They odor from their house is repulsive. The amount of animals inside is well over 15 including puppies and kittens. I’m starting to feel some type way about that because I’m not sure if it’s cruel or not. The landlord paid for some upgrades to there house and he doesn’t know they are destroying it I feel like I should say something, but I also think I should mind my business. I’m not sure when enough is enough and I should intervene. They are not bad people I just think things got out of hand quickly for them and they might need outside help to realize it. Should I do something or just try my best to ignore it?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person offered some advice.

Ugh, this situation is brutal.

Yes, I feel sorry for the person who wrote this story, but your heart also has to bleed for the poor dogs and cats stuck in this miserable situation.

Let’s hope that Animal Control gets involved sooner than later and puts an end to what’s going on here.

Then this person might also get a little peace and quiet, too.

This sounds like a total NIGHTMARE.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.