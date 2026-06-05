Nervous Retail Worker Reports Awful Supervisor to General Manager, and the Meeting Goes Better Than Expected

Imagine working in a retail position, and your job is great except for one thing. Your supervisor seems to want nothing more than to make your life miserable. Would you deal with it quietly on your own, look for another job, or go higher up the food chain to report her behavior?

In this story, one retail worker is in this situation, and they were hesitant to talk to the general manager about what was going on. However, they worked up the courage to do it anyway.

It can sometimes be intimidating to initiate a meeting with someone higher up in the company, but when the issue involves a boss who is a horrible boss, it can be crucial to report the issue to someone in a position of power. Quitting the job may solve the problem for the person who quits, but if the awful supervisor keeps on keeping on, there will be other employees who also have to endure her wrath.

Keep reading to see what the general manager had to say when he learned what the supervisor was up to.

UPDATE: I’m NOT about to get written up for standing up to a supervisor in my store. Well, my GM worked this morning, and I knew he would be in a couple of hours before the store opened, so I went in early today to talk to him. I was pretty nervous about going right to the GM, but when I went in and asked if we could talk he was surprisingly very willing to take the time and listen. So we sat down and I told him everything that has been going on, and showed him a lot of the text messages I have been getting from her on my supposed days off and the passive aggressive emails. I found out a few things.

It’s a good think OP talked to him when she did.

She was in fact planning on writing me up for insubordination today. She had come to him for approval to do it yesterday, and he had said yes, but he told me today that after hearing my side of the story he would not allow me to get written up. I am not the only person in the store who has had a problem with her behavior. He told me the reason he would not allow me to get written up today was because my side of the story was in line with some complaints other employees in the store have made about her behavior. She is unprofessional and other members of leadership don’t trust her because she is so concerned with mind games and social status.

The supervisor has no idea what’s coming.

The GM is organizing a sitdown with me, the supervisor and my manager. He said today he will talk with my manager about the situation, coach him on how to mediate this, and tell him what’s going on and that he should be supportive of my side. The BEST part was that she came in today thinking she was going to get to write me up and was unable to do so. 😀 She was very angry. She did not come in the back room ALL DAY. I actually was able to get my work done.

OP has a lot of documentation.

She made a passive aggressive facebook post about me and everything, which I have taken a screenshot of. I’ve got the facebook screenshot, I have kept all text messages she has sent me, they are still on my phone and also saved on my computer, and I have all the emails she has sent. It’s a start. I’m also documenting all her behavior like things she says to me by writing it down along with the date and time in a notebook at my home.

Here’s the takeaway.

It seems like things are going to work out and that the GM at least is on my side. If I had not gone in today and talked with the GM then I probably WOULD have been written up because he wouldn’t have known what was happening.

It sounds like it’s going to work out just fine!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Here’s a good suggestion.

Another person has some advice.

One person wouldn’t be too hopeful.

Going to the GM was definitely the right thing to do, and it seems like the timing couldn’t have been any better. In fact, if this employee had waited, the situation would’ve been much different.

It’s quite telling that there have been similar complaints about this supervisor. The coworkers need to discuss this issue amongst themselves! Then maybe they at least won’t feel so alone. There’s power in numbers. If they all complain about the supervisor and point to issues they have all had to deal with because of her, it’s more likely that she’ll lose her job than if only one person complains.

The important lesson here is to advocate for yourself and go to the boss’s boss when you have to if a supervisor or manager is doing something they need to know about. This is the only way anything will change.

The supervisor is certainly in for a surprise during that upcoming meeting!