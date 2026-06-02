Nursing Student Follows Supervisor’s Approval to Leave Early, Then Gets Criticized by Another Supervisor

Imagine being a nursing student who has to balance school work with clinical rotations. If your supervisor for your clinical rotations allowed you to leave early if you arrived early, would you, or would you stick to the regular hours?

In this story, one student is in this exact situation, and she likes to arrive early and leave early. This has never been a problem, but then one day her supervisor isn’t there. Another supervisor sees her leaving early, and that’s where the problem begins.

After talking to some friends about what happened, she’s not sure she handled the situation well, so she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for telling my supervisor the truth I am a nursing student. We have these clinical rotations every day from 8 to 11:30 that we have to attend even though we don’t do anything as they allow us which is completely reasonable since we are still learning. Our ward supervisor let us leave at 11 if we come early at 7 with the other nurses. So today she didn’t show up and I came at 7 like usual and she knows that because I always do it for the extra 30 minutes of rest as we have 2 pm to 6 pm classes at uni.

Another supervisor got mad at her.

Because of her absence many students left early before 11 and as I was leaving at my usual time another supervisor stopped me and started yelling at me about leaving at this time . I calmly explained that I came early and I can leave early. And he said that these are not the rules and he asked about the person who told me to do so and I told him my supervisor name . Then he turned to me and said that this is none of his business and he’s tired of the problem with the entry and leaving hours and left me .

She’s worried that she may have messed up.

When I told my classmates some said that I shouldn’t tell him that my supervisor is the one who lets us leave and that I got her into a trouble and the others said that he always do that to scare us . Now I’m afraid that it got the supervisor into a serious issue but sometimes I think that if I didn’t tell him it would be me in a huge problem with hospital and the university. So please tell me what do think about this and what should I do.

Was it wrong for this student to answer honestly?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Another person says this is the supervisor’s problem, not her problem.

This person thinks she handled it well.

Everyone agrees that it wasn’t her battle to fight.

She answered honestly. Lying wouldn’t have been a good move. She wasn’t trying to get her supervisor in trouble, but she also wasn’t trying to be accused of doing something wrong.

She was following her supervisor’s rules. Maybe the other supervisor prefers different rules, but that’s for them to figure out, not her.

It’s kind of concerning that her fellow students seem to think lying would’ve been the way to go.