After Years of Being Taken Advantage of With Favors, This Person Is Officially Done Helping Out

If you’re the kind of person who’s been pushed around, trampled upon, and disrespected throughout your life, you know that, at some point, you have to stand up for yourself…

Or else you’ll be trapped in that vicious cycle your entire life and it will be a miserable existence.

And that’s why it’s refreshing to hear stories like this one from time to time!

Check out what this person had to say about how they finally had enough and decided not to sit idly by anymore while people took advantage of them.

Check out what went down!

AITA or just being assertive? “People ask me to do favors for them that they never ask others to do. Like at the game place I go to no one ever asks anyone else to fetch a drink from the fridge for them, they just go and get it themselves or ask the employee, but most of the time they don’t want to bother her. But sometimes they will ask me to fetch one for them. This is just an example. This kind of thing always happens to me.

This is pretty weird…

There is an employee there and when I want a drink I ask her to get me one since that’s her job. But other people send me sometimes? Why don’t they ask the employee who’s standing a few feet away? I don’t say no because I don’t want to have any problems.

There comes a time when you have to stand up…

But lately I’ve been refusing. I’ll tell the girl working there to do it. Last time I told her “hey can you get this guy a Coke?” and she seemed annoyed. So did the guy who asked me to fetch it for him. I told another guy that I’m in the middle of something and he also acted like I just did something rude. My father also has me constantly running errands for him even though he’s capable of doing it himself with no issue. And when I refuse, he gets angry. To be fair, he usually treats me to something nice when I do favors for him. AITA for refusing people?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

But, unfortunately, some people who were in this individual’s position never break out of the cycle and they spend their whole lives being pushed around.

It’s sad!

So, if you’re one of those people who needs to assert themselves, let this story be a lesson for you.

It’s never too late to start standing up for yourself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.