Receptionist Says First Month at New Company Raises Serious Concerns About Staying

People don’t quit a job without notice for fun.

Jobs are like marriages; usually, by the time someone reaches the point of quitting, they’ve already spent some time (often years) trying to convince themselves that things are good enough or will get better.

In this case, a veterinary receptionist found herself in a situation where she couldn’t help but consider quitting as soon as possible to protect her peace.

Her first month was confusing and stressful, and her efforts were taken for granted. She also noticed other red flags.

At first she did try giving the place the benefit of the doubt.

Keep reading for the full story.

I’m about to quit with no notice I’ve never done this. I’ve always given 2 weeks or more notice, but I can’t stand this place. I’m a veterinary receptionist, and I was at my previous clinic for 2 years and loved it. I only left there because the staffing and pay were absolute garbage and I had to take care of myself. My month anniversary was yesterday at my new clinic. I’m about to send an email and not show up tomorrow. They have zero training in place. Just toss you into the fray and it’s sink or swim.

But they expect people to know what to do.

I’ve watched multiple new people join the team in just the month I’ve been there and none of them get any support whatsoever. I was never even given a tour at either location and just expected to find things either on my own or with vague instructions. Within the first couple days I noticed that I hadn’t heard really anything but complaints from other staff members. I hoped it was just a rough transition and everything would balance out. I was late a few times because the route I had to take had several school zones, and I was leaving at a different time and just struggling to get my **** together in that regard but I was never more than 5 minutes behind.

That was enough to cause her trouble, though.

When I had a meeting with my supervisor about it I was apologetic and honest. She gave me some tips and after that meeting I was ten minutes early or more every day. Then one of my coworkers (who had just started in February and seemed really unhappy) quit with no notice. I was texted the day of and asked to come in. I said no because I had an appointment. My manager put me on the schedule anyways and marked me a no show.

That was downright a lie.

That same day the manager swapped my schedule around without telling me, and when I saw it she just cut my shifts instead of changing me back, costing me hundreds of dollars on my paycheck. Two days ago I get a write up from the Manager because of being late and no shows. The no show she put on there after I said no. I had text proof and refused to sign it until she took the no show off. I also don’t think it’s fair to give me a verbal warning for being late and then rescind that for a write-up when I fixed the behavior but whatever.

But this wasn’t the only issue.

Also in the write-up was that I talk too much. As a receptionist. In my first month. Before those things all my feedback was that I was doing great and my workflow was good and that everything was done in a timely manner, so it’s not like I was chatting and letting phones ring or anything. The shift after the write up the manager was breathing down my neck, questioning me on my work without offering advice and talking over me to clients.

Her coworkers aren’t exactly a safe place either.

Pair all of this with two different coworkers who refused to learn my name and just called me “The receptionist” and would talk down on me for not knowing things that I was never trained on (bc there is no training) and constant group texts on my days off. Including a text I got yesterday on my day off straight from the manager chastising me for something tiny that could have waited until my next shift. Theres my little rant, now I’m gonna go send an email and go back to the job search.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

What did Reddit think?

Someone shares their thoughts.

It’s not easy.

Exactly.

It’s a courtesy.

Another reader chimes in.

Could be.

A new employee shouldn’t have to spend their first month guessing how things work, period. It’s like a game without a tutorial; you’ll end up learning by losing.

Also, she was still learning and improving after getting feedback, so her efforts should be appreciated. I’d say most managers would see that as a good thing, instead of demanding more and more from a newbie.

The scheduling situation was the cherry on top.

Being marked as a no-show for a shift you clearly declined is kind of evil.

No wonder she wants to quit with no notice; they show no consideration for her either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.