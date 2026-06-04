Renter Calls Police Twice Over Noisy Neighbor, but Gets Told Nothing Can Be Done

Apartment living requires a certain tolerance for other people’s noise, but raucous 3 AM parties that stop and restart the moment the police drive away is a different story.

A renter who had already been through the management route found herself calling the non-emergency line in the middle of the night, watching the downstairs neighbor wait out the cop’s visit, and then calling again at 4 AM when the music came back.

The officer who eventually called her back said there was nothing to be done. Seeing how management was equally useless, she was starting to lose hope her issue would ever be resolved

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor blasting music at 3:00am and police told me they can’t do anything My new neighbor below my apartment seems to like to have parties in the middle of the night. I’ve talked to management and they said they would talk with him, but nothing has changed yet.

So the renter decides to escalate the issue further.

Tonight I called the non-emergency police number around 3:00 AM. They sent a cop out, and he told them to try to be more quiet.

The neighbor managed to outsmart this, though.

They literally went outside, waited for the cop to drive away, and then went back inside and started up again like nothing happened.

But this renter wasn’t giving up that easily.

Around 4:00 AM I called the police again, and the dispatcher told me she’d send the cop back out and give them a warning for a citation.

Soon, the cops throw their hands up in defeat.

A few minutes later, the cop himself called me and told me there’s nothing he can really do because when he knocked on the door they quieted down. He basically told me the only thing I can do is talk to management again.

The renter can hardly believe it.

I’m kind of floored by this response from the officer — that he wouldn’t even go visit them again. Now I feel like there’s literally nothing I can do. I tried talking to the neighbor last week, but he only speaks Spanish from what I can tell.

What a frustrating dilemma.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

The squeakiest wheel gets the grease.

The more specific the complaint, the better.

This commenter shares similar advice.

Maybe this renter needs to get a different officer on the line.

The situation may feel hopeless to this renter right now, but as many redditors pointed out, there are still quite a few things she can try.

If the police and management won’t do anything, she’s just going to have to work a little harder to plead her case. Whether that’s getting a special machine or just documenting every interaction, she’ll figure it out eventually.

Her neighbor can’t get away with this forever.