Retired Couple Returns Home, but Constantly Barking Dogs Next Door Leave Them Dreading the Move

Coming home is supposed to feel like a relief, but for one retired couple moving back into their own house after a year away, it turned into something closer to dread.

They returned to find a new set of neighbors behind them with two big dogs that were always in the backyard.

The real problem was the barking. The loud, incessant barking that you hear even after you fall asleep at night. The worst part is that the pet owners themselves don’t seem inclined to do anything about it.

The movers are coming tomorrow, and now the couple is questioning whether they’ve made a terrible mistake.

Keep reading for the full drama.

How do I get ahead of a NFH problem with barking dogs We are retirement age and own a suburban Midwest home. We moved out and rented it last year. We rented a nice apartment, decided it wasn’t for us, and are moving back to the house this weekend.

But then came some big changes in the neighborhood.

Our very nice tenants told us that the house behind us sold. The new neighbors put up a nice-looking metal fence for their dogs. Every time the tenants come out to use the patio, the dogs go nuts.

This created quite a disturbance for the couple.

They bark and bark. Our backyards are small and the front yards are larger, so there’s not much distance between us.

The dog owners don’t seem to care how much noise their pets are making.

I would expect the owners to come out and quiet the dogs down, but they don’t do that. The previous owners had a couple of labs and I don’t think I ever heard them bark.

She’s concerned this is going to dampen their entire experience of living there.

Movers are coming tomorrow and I want to get ahead of this problem. I’m so upset — I don’t want to move back into the house. I know it’s not going to be the peaceful place it once was. We’ve had dogs and I made it a point that neighbors never knew we had them until they saw us out walking.

This story just goes to show that not everyone is cut out for being a pet owner.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user tries to give the couple hope that something can be done.

This user has a clever idea that just might work.

An open and honest conversation should probably be the first step.

If there’s not any privacy, they’ll have to make their own.

Retirement is supposed to come with a backyard and some quiet, but if this couple doesn’t do something quick, they’ll miss out on both.

In an ideal world, their neighbors would be nice, responsible people, but that’s clearly not the case here.

The real task at hand will be getting them to care about the nuisance their dogs are causing without burning the bridge entirely.

Luckily, redditors already came up with a few ideas, so the patio’s not lost yet.

Your home is supposed to be a sanctuary, not a place you need to escape from.