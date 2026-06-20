She Agreed to Help an Elderly Friend—Now the Massive Daily Request is Completely Consuming Her Life

Helping others is kind, but it can sometimes become overwhelming.

In this story, a woman was asked to regularly drive an elderly friend home from work.

While her friend is kind and means well, the requests were becoming more frequent and time-consuming.

So now, she feels conflicted between wanting to help and needing to protect her own time.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for refusing to drive my elderly friend home from work I am conflicted about whether or not I should commit to being a regular “driver” for my elderly friend. She needs someone to pick her up from work once or twice a month. She works three days a week. She depends on friends to take her to and from work. I am being asked because one person can no longer take her home one of the days.

This woman met her elderly friend in a bible study.

I work from home. It is a 35-minute drive one way for me to pick her up. Then, I have to take her to her home, which is 10 minutes from my place. I met this person at a small bible study about two years ago. I believe she has a good heart.

She is happy to help her friend out, but her requests are time-consuming.

She has asked favors in the past. I am happy to help her out. My fear is that the asks are getting more and more time-intensive. I know she appreciates the help. But I do not want to become the backup person for all the things she needs.

Now, she’s torn between helping out and setting boundaries.

I am learning how to set boundaries for myself. I cannot shake the guilty feeling of saying no. I am deliberating the difference between helping out and taking on responsibilities that are not mine.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a possible response.

This one makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, helping means knowing where to draw the line before it becomes a responsibility.

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