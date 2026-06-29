She Bought Her Home Specifically Because of the HOA Rules — Her New Neighbors Have Already Broken Every Single One

Imagine deciding to buy a home in a new HOA community where there are only a few houses, and you’re the first family to move in. If one reason you chose this house was because of a few HOA rules you really liked, what would you do if your new neighbors broke every single one of those rules? Would you ignore it or report it?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation. She doesn’t want her neighbors to be mad at her, but she also wants them to follow the rules. These aren’t picky rules like where the trash cans go or how tall the grass is either.

I’d be annoyed if my neighborhood had these rules and neighbors broke them!

Keep reading for the list of rules and the homeowner’s dilemma about what to do.

WIBTA for asking the homeowners association to enforce the rules. We were the second family to move in and the builder also currently the representative of the homeowners association asked we sign the homeowners agreement. I read the rules they we basic but three rules made me thrilled:

Here are the rules that stood out.

1. No basketball goals. It’s not that I hate basketball but the sound of a ball bouncing while I might want to eat outside is annoying and there is a park well within walking distance. 2. You must park in your garage or in the designated area. The is one at each end or the street. 3. No at home business that would have clients at your home.

I agreed to abide by these rules and so has everyone else by signing regardless of if they read it or not.

New neighbors broke all the rules.

So fast forward to a few months ago the third family moves in. First week they buy a basketball goal and the wife runs a nail salon out of the house. Fortunately the basketball goal has not been an issue, but the constant parking on the street by her clients is annoying. They tend to park right at the edge of my driveway and the road is intentionally narrow.

Yikes! Don’t they lock their front door?

Last week one of her clients walked into our house. Just came right in. Our house is dark brown with dark brick. Their house is light with light brick and a completely different floor plan. I wasn’t home for this but my wife was. It was a non event but still.

OP wants the neighbors to follow the rules.

The forth family has moved in they have been no issue but the fifth family has yet to park their car in the garage. They are still moving things so I am willing to give them some grace. Long story short there are five families. If I complain to the builder its likely to come out that it was me. I like my neighbors but I actually like these rules and that’s why I agreed to them. I don’t care if they didn’t bother to read them they signed too. I would like the homeowners association to enforce the rules.

It sounds like only one family is a problem. The nail salon and basketball hoop both need to go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person bashes OP for living in an HOA.

Here’s a similar comment.

But this person thinks it’s important to follow the rules.

Another person suggests how to complain.

OP is not in the wrong for wanting the HOA rules to be followed. The neighbor who is breaking all the rules is in the wrong.

Some HOAs have really annoying rules like what paint color you can use or who color flowers you can plant, but rules about parking, home businesses and basketball hoops are far from small, easy to overlook rules.

The neighbors messed up by buying a house without reading the rules. I don’t think it’s wrong to report them.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.