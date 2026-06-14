She Complained About Her Boyfriend’s Friend Doing Free Renovation Work — So He Stopped Offering

Imagine buying a condo and having a few home renovations projects that you want done. If you’re boyfriend was kind of handy and had some friends who knew how to do construction work, would you let them take on the project as free labor, or would you rather hire a professional to make sure the job is done right?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and the first time around, she agreed to let her boyfriend and his friends do the work. She was grateful for their help but not 100% happy with the results.

Next time, she decided to hire a professional, but her boyfriend was furious when he found out.

I think she should’ve been upfront with her boyfriend about the reasons why she hired a professional, but regardless, it’s her condo. She can do what she wants.

Keep reading to see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for hiring contractors to do work on my condo? I have? had? I really don’t know at this point, a boyfriend and about 8 months ago, my bf and I were supposed to buy a house together but there were issues (a story for another day but might be relevant to this one, since it ended up with me having him get his own place afterall and he doesn’t even live here anymore) that had me reconsider if it was the right move. So I bought a condo in only my name and even though he was upset about it we moved into it together.

Free labor isn’t always the best idea.

Before we moved in, we tore up the old wood floors and carpet and he got his friends to come over and lay a new floor. I bought the materials and they did the labor for free. Except they didn’t actually finish the job. There was a strip near the patio missing a plank, there was a horrible cut around a door frame that even baseboard wouldn’t cover, they didn’t undercut in front of the fireplace leaving a small visible gap, they left the entryway concrete and they didn’t install baseboards.

She was polite about it anyway.

I expressed my thanks for the work they did do and didn’t complain about them leaving things unfinished because it was free work and according to what I was told, my bf would finish it. I have been wanting to remodel the master bathroom and have been meeting with companies for quotes. They were all outrageous. I was talking to my bf about my experience and he suggested that I contact his friend again about having the shower demolished and rebuilt.

It doesn’t sound like the friend really wants to take on this job.

He called his friend who said that while he is in the business of remodeling, his main focus is on exterior stuff but would be willing to help a friend. This time it would be a paid job. Both he and my bf would do the work. I never called to get a quote from his friend. Instead…

Her boyfriend doesn’t like how she handled this situation.

Thinking about the experience I had with the floors and working on a lead I got from another contractor, while my bf was on a week long vacation out of town, I found a guy to fix the floors and install baseboards and found guys experienced in tile work to retile the shower and bathroom floor, both for a reasonable price. My bf just came over and saw the work I got done so far and basically called me an AH. He said he felt slighted by me having the floors fixed and that I wasted his time having him call to ask his friend about the bathroom. It was at most a 5 minute call. AITA for hiring professionals to do the work on my condo?

It’s her condo. She can do the repairs however she wants. Her boyfriend is out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she and her boyfriend have communication issues.

Another person thinks she made the right decision.

This person thinks she should’ve been honest with her boyfriend.

Another person would’ve done the same thing.

I agree that she did the right thing by hiring a professional, but I don’t think going behind her boyfriend’s back to do it was very mature. Sure, it’s her condo, and she can do what she wants. But it would’ve been better to be honest with her boyfriend and tell him not to call his friend, that she’d rather hire someone this time.

I can see why her boyfriend felt blindsided. She intentionally had the work done when he wasn’t home!

If they don’t learn to communicate, their relationship won’t last.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.