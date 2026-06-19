She Got a Handwritten Thank-You Note for a $1,200 Baby Gift — Then Demanded the New Parents Write Another One

Most people would agree that a thoughtful thank-you note is the proper way to acknowledge a generous gift. The question is: how many thank-you notes does one gift require?

This expectant father thought he had the etiquette part covered. When his mother sent $1,200 to help purchase a crib for his soon-to-arrive baby, he sat down and wrote a lengthy handwritten note expressing his gratitude. According to OP, it wasn’t a generic card either—it was personal, heartfelt, and written on behalf of both him and his wife. Beyond that, the couple also thanked her through text messages and in person.

A few weeks later, the situation became more complicated. At the baby shower, his mother brought an additional gift basket, and OP’s wife sent a separate thank-you note specifically for that present. Instead of appreciating the gesture, however, his mother appeared to focus on something else entirely: the fact that his wife had not written a second thank-you note for the crib money.

What followed left the couple wondering whether they had somehow committed a major etiquette violation, or whether Mom was looking for a reason to be upset.

AITAH for not sending my mother a second thank-you note for a $1,200 baby gift? My wife and I are expecting our first child in a few weeks. Earlier this month, my mother sent us $1,200 to help cover the cost of a crib. As soon as we received it, I sat down and wrote her a handwritten thank-you note. It wasn’t a generic “thanks for the money” card either. It was a long, heartfelt note telling her how much we appreciated her support and everything she’s done for us over the years. I signed it from me, my wife, our dogs, and our future baby. She acknowledged it after she recieved it, acknowledged how it was from both of us and we moved on. We also thanked her verbally and through text messages.

Seems like everyone did as they should’ve.

About a week later, we had our baby shower. My mother attended and brought a gift basket. She was a little cold toward us, but honestly that’s not unusual. Since my father passed away four years ago, she’s tended to go through periods where she’s upset with one child or another over perceived slights. For example, she was recently angry with one of my sister for not checking in enough when she had a cold. Angry we can’t drop everything at work at 10AM to do something for her etc. After the shower, my wife wrote thank-you notes to everyone who attended. She wrote a separate note to my mother thanking her specifically for the gift basket she brought to the shower.

Good, good…

Today, out of nowhere, my mother texted my wife and said something along the lines of, “Thank you for the thank-you note. Did the $1,200 I sent you not cover the crib?” My wife politely replied that I had already sent a thank-you note earlier in the month on behalf of both of us for the crib money, and that we were still very grateful for the gift. My mother apparently expected a separate thank-you note from my wife for the crib money, in addition to the handwritten note I already sent, the verbal thank-yous, the texts, and now the shower thank-you note for the basket. Now she’s ghosting us…again.

Wowww.

I can understand mentioning the crib gift again in the second note, but it had been less than 30 days since I sent a lengthy handwritten thank-you specifically for that gift. It feels excessive to send multiple separate thank-you notes for the same gift, and honestly it rubbed me the wrong way that she directed this at my wife, who is 8.5 months pregnant, as though she’d been ungrateful. She’s in her 70s, we’ve let this behavior slide in the past because aging is hard, grieving is harder but in all honesty this is just getting to a point where it’s draining, and now I’m calling on the internet to see if we, me, I are in fact the a******. So, AITAH for thinking two heartfelt thank-you notes one for each contribution from both of us was enough?

Reddit overwhelmingly voted NTA, with many commenters saying OP and his wife had gone well beyond the standard expectations for expressing gratitude. Between the handwritten note, text messages, verbal thanks, and separate acknowledgment of the shower gift, most felt the generosity had been recognized repeatedly and appropriately.

Many readers suspected the disagreement wasn’t really about thank-you notes at all. Instead, they saw it as part of a larger pattern OP described, where his mother frequently becomes upset over perceived slights and expects family members to anticipate emotional needs that aren’t clearly communicated. Several commenters were particularly bothered that she directed her frustration toward OP’s heavily pregnant wife rather than discussing it directly with her son.

The overall consensus was that appreciation should be expressed sincerely—not measured by the quantity of thank-you notes received. Most felt that if one heartfelt handwritten letter isn’t enough, the issue probably isn’t a lack of gratitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

This person says NTA, but also reminds them not to let this moment ruin things.

This person says thank-you cards are great…but the Mom is certainly the issue here.

And this person has dealt with this first hand and knows how frustrating it is.

When a handwritten note, texts, verbal thanks, and a second thank-you card still aren’t enough, the problem probably isn’t the thank-you note.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.