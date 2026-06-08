She Got Her Dream House, but Soon Discovered a Creepy Neighbor Next Door

Feeling safe in your own home shouldn’t have to be an amenity you pay for. It is far too common for single women to feel at risk living alone, and more people should be doing their part to fix that.

How would you handle a creepy neighbor that may or may not have malicious intent? One woman recently shared her concerns about her personal situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Feeling very uncomfortable from my neighbour

I am a woman who just moved alone into my new apartment.

A family lives right across from me in the same floor, and the man is making me quite uncomfortable.

Not all men, but somehow, always a man.

Nothing too crazy, but there have been a few times where when he sees me on the street and he just stops to stare and turns around completely as well, or he just keeps staring even though he crossed the street.

Recently, he saw me and a friend walking and he literally stopped and very obviously took his phone out to pretend to do something in it, and then he just watched us go into the apartment.

Uh yeah, that’s not normal in the slightest.

Like head fully turning and everything.

Two of my friends that came over have noticed this and also found it creepy.

The staring is so obvious that I think he has to know he is making me extremely uncomfortable.

One would certainly hope so.

He knows I am a woman living alone, and I kind of am starting to be scared of running into him or even changing what I wear sometimes in case I do.

I was thinking of maybe just asking him if he needs anything politely to let him know that I notice the creepy staring.

That definitely has the power to escalate things.

Or maybe even having my guy best friend say something to him if this keeps going.

I’m honestly so unsure, and I really want to feel comfortable in my new home.

That is the absolute bare minimum and something every person deserves.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s see if Reddit could offer any wise words on this one.

The comments immediately jumped to provide solutions.



Some more practical than others.



Many encouraged getting others involved.



Others supported using technology.



And all were disgusted by the nature of the situation.



It truly is better to be safe than sorry.