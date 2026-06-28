“She Replaced Me”: Heartbroken Teenager Fires Back at a Blended Family Dynamic That Left Her Permanently Cast Aside

When a parent plays favorites, it can cause deep emotional wounds to a child.

In this story, a teenage girl felt constantly pushed aside as her mom prioritized her stepdaughter over her.

Her plans with her mom were often canceled, and gifts meant for her were often given to the stepdaughter.

When she reached her breaking point, she confronted her mom and honestly told her how she felt.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for telling my mom I wish she wasn’t my mom when she’s acting like her husband’s daughter is her favorite kid and not me? My (16F) mom got married four years ago. Starting then, she has acted like her husband’s daughter (14F) is her favorite. She prioritizes the plans she makes with her husband’s daughter. She will cancel on me to make stuff work with her, but she never does it the other way around.

This teenage girl witnessed how her own mom chose her stepdaughter over her.

My mom has last-minute canceled a bunch of stuff with me. Nine times out of ten, she is with her husband’s daughter instead. Other times, it is because she has stuff with me and her planned close together. She wants to get errands done first. I always ask her why she had to cancel with me. I ask why not her.

Her mother also lets her stepdaughter use the PS5 and computer at home.

My mom has a schedule set up for the PS5 and the computer in the house. She will cut my scheduled time on them short to let her husband’s daughter use it. I am always told I need to wait. She is forever telling me not to be a brat when I refuse to stop using those things early for the girl.

Even the money for her Christmas gift was spent on the stepdaughter instead.

For Christmas, my mom promised I could get a new phone. She was the reason my old one was all kinds of messed up. A few weeks before Christmas, she said they did not have the money for it anymore. Instead, she got me a perfume and some gift cards. Her husband’s daughter got a $200 purse and a drawing tablet worth around $350.

She got so mad that she confronted her mom.

I was so mad. My mom told me not to act so jealous. By the way, my dad and the other girl’s mom are not in the picture. So yeah, this kind of stuff has been happening more and more. Then, my mom really made me mad. She told me she could only attend one thing this month. She chose her husband’s daughter’s art exhibit over my dance competition.

She started saying mean things to her mom.

So, I told her I wish she was not my mom because she acts like her husband’s kid is her favorite kid. I told her I am her real kid. If she has a favorite, it should be me. My mom told me that was such a nasty and mean-spirited thing to say. I told her good, she deserved all of that and more. I said the next time she tries to make plans with me, I will put someone before her, too. AITA?

What a heartbreaking story! Honestly, that sounds like a lot to deal with at such a young age.

Feeling second place in your own family really hurts, so I think all her feelings were valid.

I can’t imagine what kind of mother would choose another person’s child over hers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers some useful advice.

Here’s a similar thought.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and sweet.

Every child deserves to feel like a priority in their parent’s life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.