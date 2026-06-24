June 24, 2026 at 6:15 am

She Was Just Shopping With Her Headphones On — Then a Stranger Demanded She “Get to Work”

by Kyra Piperides

woman shopping wearing headphones

Shutterstock

How you respond to being mistaken for a store employee can very much depend on who you are as a person – as well as how you are feeling that day.

But the really important variable?

How the person who makes the mistake actually speaks to you in the first place.

Sweet old lady? Never an issue. Demanding person insisting you do what they want right away? There’s the problem.

For the person in this story, being mistaken for staff in a nearby store seems quite a regular occurrence.

But this confrontation was unlike any other.

Read on to find out what happened.

She gets mad because I don’t work there

I’m from and live in Argentina, here we have some Chinese-owned shops that sell a bunch of random stuff from makeup to kitchen stuff generally cheap.

I like to go to one close to my house that has two floors and sells some stuff at a pretty good price.

The thing is almost every time I go, someone thinks I work there.

Usually they just apologize and I can understand the confusion, because almost everyone that works in those stores that isn’t Chinese are young adults in their twenties that dress up a little bit, and I’m a 20-something who usually dress up a little bit when I go out even if it’s something casual – though most of the time I’m using headphones.

Let’s see what happened when she was at the store recently.

Last time it happened it was ridiculous.

I was looking at the makeup aisle, listening to music and minding my own business.

Then I heard someone trying to get the attention of someone else but I didn’t pay too much attention, until that woman (in her forties, so she wasn’t a confused old lady) started to poke my back.

I turned around and stood up and looked at her very confused, as she said me, “Oh finally! I need your help but you’re listening with those big things and didn’t hear me! You shouldn’t be listening to music while working!”

Read on to find out how she responded to the woman.

I processed what she said, then replied, “I’m sorry but I don’t work here you know?”

But she just laughed and said “What do you mean you don’t work here? Please! Just do your job”

“The thing is, I can’t do my job because I don’t work here, and I have never worked here,” I said.

She just looked irritated and was about to answer me when a REAL worker started to speak to her and apologized to me. The woman finally realized that I really didn’t work there but just looked embarrassed, didn’t apologize or anything.

Yikes! There’s no shame at all in making a mistake – even the woman in the story says she looks kind of like she might work there.

But to throw accusations at someone (employee or not) and then not apologize when you realise your mistake?

That’s not very nice at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see what Reddit made of this.

This person thought she could have turned it around on the woman.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 15.05.12 She Was Just Shopping With Her Headphones On — Then a Stranger Demanded She Get to Work

While others empathised with the awkwardness of the situation.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 15.05.53 She Was Just Shopping With Her Headphones On — Then a Stranger Demanded She Get to Work

Meanwhile, this Redditor was scathing of the accusing woman.

Screenshot 2026 03 31 at 15.06.14 She Was Just Shopping With Her Headphones On — Then a Stranger Demanded She Get to Work

You’d think that someone in the forties would show a little more maturity, but that woman seems to still be as entitled as a kid who doesn’t know any better.

Why would an employee be wearing headphones? You’d think she’d actually consider that before being so rude.

Some people just don’t seem to care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Kyra Piperides

Kyra Piperides, PhD | Contributing Science Writer

Dr. Kyra Piperides is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter, specializing in Science & Discovery. Holding a PhD in English with a dedicated focus on the intersections of science, politics, and literature, she brings over 12 years of professional writing and editorial expertise to her reporting.

Kyra possesses a highly authoritative background in academic publishing, having served as the editor of an academic journal for three years. She is also the published author of two books and numerous research-driven articles. At TwistedSifter, she leverages her rigorous academic background to translate complex scientific concepts, global tech innovations, and environmental breakthroughs into highly engaging, accessible narratives for a mainstream audience.

Based in the UK, Kyra is an avid backpacker who spends her free time immersing herself in different cultures across distant shores—a passion that brings a rich, global perspective to her writing about Earth and nature.

Connect with Kyra on Twitter/X and Instagram.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter