She Was Just Shopping With Her Headphones On — Then a Stranger Demanded She “Get to Work”

How you respond to being mistaken for a store employee can very much depend on who you are as a person – as well as how you are feeling that day.

But the really important variable?

How the person who makes the mistake actually speaks to you in the first place.

Sweet old lady? Never an issue. Demanding person insisting you do what they want right away? There’s the problem.

For the person in this story, being mistaken for staff in a nearby store seems quite a regular occurrence.

But this confrontation was unlike any other.

Read on to find out what happened.

She gets mad because I don’t work there I’m from and live in Argentina, here we have some Chinese-owned shops that sell a bunch of random stuff from makeup to kitchen stuff generally cheap. I like to go to one close to my house that has two floors and sells some stuff at a pretty good price. The thing is almost every time I go, someone thinks I work there. Usually they just apologize and I can understand the confusion, because almost everyone that works in those stores that isn’t Chinese are young adults in their twenties that dress up a little bit, and I’m a 20-something who usually dress up a little bit when I go out even if it’s something casual – though most of the time I’m using headphones.

Let’s see what happened when she was at the store recently.

Last time it happened it was ridiculous. I was looking at the makeup aisle, listening to music and minding my own business. Then I heard someone trying to get the attention of someone else but I didn’t pay too much attention, until that woman (in her forties, so she wasn’t a confused old lady) started to poke my back. I turned around and stood up and looked at her very confused, as she said me, “Oh finally! I need your help but you’re listening with those big things and didn’t hear me! You shouldn’t be listening to music while working!”

Read on to find out how she responded to the woman.

I processed what she said, then replied, “I’m sorry but I don’t work here you know?” But she just laughed and said “What do you mean you don’t work here? Please! Just do your job” “The thing is, I can’t do my job because I don’t work here, and I have never worked here,” I said. She just looked irritated and was about to answer me when a REAL worker started to speak to her and apologized to me. The woman finally realized that I really didn’t work there but just looked embarrassed, didn’t apologize or anything.

Yikes! There’s no shame at all in making a mistake – even the woman in the story says she looks kind of like she might work there.

But to throw accusations at someone (employee or not) and then not apologize when you realise your mistake?

That’s not very nice at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see what Reddit made of this.

This person thought she could have turned it around on the woman.

While others empathised with the awkwardness of the situation.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was scathing of the accusing woman.

You’d think that someone in the forties would show a little more maturity, but that woman seems to still be as entitled as a kid who doesn’t know any better.

Why would an employee be wearing headphones? You’d think she’d actually consider that before being so rude.

Some people just don’t seem to care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.