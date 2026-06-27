She’s a Grown Woman — But When She Left to See a Friend, Her Mom Hit Her With a Week of Silence

Living at home as an adult comes with trade-offs that most people accept without much argument. You save money, but in exchange, you help with the household and tolerate a level of parental input that wouldn’t exist if you lived on your own.

But there’s a line between respecting house rules and being treated like a teenager who needs permission to leave, and the 24-year-old woman in this story found herself in that exact dilemma.

She made plans to go out with a friend for a few hours, but her overprotective mom implored her to stay home.

So, figuring she was a grown adult who could make her own decisions, she went anyway.

But when she returned, she realized her mother wasn’t just going to let it go.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for going out with my friend even tho my mom didn’t want me to? I (24F) still live with my parents. I came from a very traditional middle class family. Last week, I made plans to go out with a friend for a few hours.

But her mother was very against this idea from the start.

My mom wasn’t happy about it and wanted me to stay home, but I decided to go anyway because I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong. I wasn’t sneaking around, getting into trouble, or doing anything illegal. I just wanted to spend time with a friend.

Her mother wouldn’t stop meddling with her plans, even sending others to do her bidding.

She even made my brother make a phone call to me asking me to come home ASAP, when it was only 7 PM. When I came home, my mom was furious.

Now she’s facing punishment for her “wrongdoings.”

Since then, she’s barely speaking to me. It’s been about a week, and if she wants to tell me something, she’ll usually ask my brother to tell me instead of speaking to me directly. From her perspective, I knowingly went against what she wanted.

But she sees things very differently.

From my perspective, I’m 24 years old, I went out for a few hours, came home safely, and don’t think that deserves a week-long silent treatment. Some family members think I should have just listened to her because I live at home. I think adults should be able to have a social life without being punished for it. So AITAH?

Overprotective much?

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What did Reddit think of all this?

This user suspects there’s important information being left out of the story.

This isn’t how you treat an adult.

24 years old is definitely old enough to make your own decisions.

If her mom is really that upsets, she needs to explain why.

A week of silent treatment for going out with a friend at 7 PM isn’t a proportional response to anything — let alone your grown daughter going out to do something totally innocent.

Her mother may think she’s just being protective, but in reality, her behavior is just a control tactic.

The “my house, my rules” argument has a ceiling, and telling an adult daughter she can’t see a friend for a few hours in the evening is well above it.

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