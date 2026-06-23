She’s Been Left on Read by Someone She Was Seeing, And Now She’s Spiraling Trying to Figure Out What She Did

Imagine seeing the same person for several months. You haven’t officially labeled your relationship, but you’re essentially dating. What would you do if this person suddenly stopped responding to your texts? Would you confront them in person to ask what’s up, or would you move on?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s wondering if she did something wrong. Let’s read all about it.

AIO to him ghosting me? We live in the same neighborhood and have a shared social scene We’d been seeing each other for about five months, and while it wasn’t officially labeled, we did spend a good amount of time together and had some vulnerable conversations. He talked about me to others and It wasn’t just surface-level or purely physical, at least it didn’t feel that way to me. He said one time when we were hanging out that he was sorry if he seemed like he was emotionally unavailable and followed it up with that I was important to him, that he cared about me, he’s happy when he’s with me, that he wants me to feel like I can be open with him, and that I don’t go by the wayside. I think he has a lot of avoidant personality traits.

Here’s what happened the last time she saw him.

The last time I saw him, I fainted at his place (likely due to a combo of a sinus infection and Sudafed). I collapsed on his floor after telling him I was lightheaded and him trying to get me over to the couch. He helped me up, made sure I drank water, and I told him I was okay (I wasn’t really, kinda in shock and deeply embarrassed.) We ended up having dinner, watching something, being intimate, and then he walked me part of the way home.

Something felt off.

That part already felt a little off — like he was nudging me out — but I wasn’t sure how to read it. Our goodbye felt awkward and I’m not sure if it was me or him, but I think me. I feel like it’s my fault somehow. After that, he went totally silent. No check-in, no “Are you okay?” Just… nothing.

He’s ignoring her.

I didn’t reach out right away either because I felt vulnerable and awkward — but I did eventually send one simple, kind text saying it was good to see him (after we ran into each other at the bar), and he didn’t reply. It’s been weeks now. We saw each other in person twice after the fainting — both times at the bar (he was fired from there a week before the fainting.) I’ve been going there for years and I wasn’t going to stop going bc of him.

She’s analyzing his every movement and word.

The first time he came out on the patio where me and my friend were, made light conversation, even complimented me, but no follow-up or acknowledgment of anything. He did light up when he saw me during that second run in, but didn’t make an effort to talk to me. Maybe I seemed cold, idk.

She tried texting him again.

The day after that second encounter I sent him a casual text just saying “Hey, it was good to see you last night! Hope you’re doing okay, been thinking about you.” No response. I also haven’t seen him at the bar since then, a place where he’s been going for years and worked at until recently. Did I do something wrong? And why do you think he ghosted?

He’s obviously not that into her. She needs to get over him and move on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory.

Here’s another theory.

She needs to move on.

Here’s another vote for moving on.

He’s not the one for her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.