She’s Noticed Concerning Behavior From Her New Neighbors Every Week Since Moving In — So She Started Recording Everything

Getting to know your neighbors is usually a slow and uneventful process, and this homeowner would have preferred that.

Instead, within months of moving in, one homeowner was subjected to a marathon of sketchy behavior from her neighbors.

From an altercation caught on video to two dogs left in unfavorable conditions, it was getting harder and harder to just stand idly by.

So as she methodically started building a case to evict them, she wondered how much longer she could afford to wait.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbors crossing so many lines My family of four moved into a new house a few months ago. Almost every week since moving in, our neighbors have been exhibiting concerning behaviors.

They didn’t exactly get off on the best foot.

To start, my introduction to the mom of the family was weird. The first thing she told me was to watch out for the neighbors across the street because they deal drugs.

In fact, she caught this neighbor in the act.

This is ironic, because when I was leaving for work last night at 3 AM, I saw her in her car doing something extremely sketchy. I was running late so I unfortunately didn’t have time to document it.

The cops are already well acquainted with this family.

Her oldest son was kicked out a few weeks ago, another long story that involves the cops getting called because the son in question got physical with his younger brother. He still comes around when no one’s home with his girlfriend.

Then came even more sketchiness.

Last week my husband and I were in the backyard gardening and we saw them come out into the backyard fighting. He pushed her and grabbed the back of her head. We got it on video and called the cops.

Then there’s the matter of the neighbors’ pets.

Last but not least, they have two big dogs, an Alaskan Malamute and a Boxer. They have these poor dogs in a 6 x 10 cage, completely exposed to the elements with no cover.

These neighbors clearly didn’t care about their pets’ wellbeing.

Yesterday it was 100 degrees and they were out there all day and night. Today there were bad thunderstorms all day and they were still out there. They have a food and water dish, but both the food and the dogs are completely soaked.

This homeowner can hardly stand to watch the dogs like this.

I’m currently in vet school and volunteer at the animal shelter, so this is so heartbreaking. I recorded this too, and I know the right thing to do is to report them after enough documentation. You guys have no idea how hard it is not to jump over to their backyard and take those dogs until we can find them a better home.

These neighbors sound like an absolute nightmare.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

Taking the dogs may seem like the right thing to do, but it could land her in serious trouble.

Maybe it’s time to cut their losses on this house and just get the heck out of Dodge.

This user sees right through the neighbor’s mind games.

If it were this commenter, this is what they’d do.

Most people would have either looked away or acted impulsively by now, and this homeowner has done neither, which says a lot about the kind of person she is and the kind of case she’s building.

To her credit, she’s also watched more unfold next door in a few months than most people see in years of living somewhere.

She needs to get these crazy neighbors out no matter what it takes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.