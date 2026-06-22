June 22, 2026 at 6:15 pm

Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

by Jayne Elliott

Timelapse of a car speeding down the road at night

Pixabay

Have you ever been driving on a freeway when you really wondered who thought it was a good idea to design the roads the way they’re designed?

In this story, one person from Norway rants about the government’s decision to narrow the roads and how that causes traffic problems. But they also share their dad’s petty solution to these problems.

Let’s read all about it.

dads petty car revenge.

I live in norway, and our government is retarded.

Eventually they got the brilliant idea to narrow down heavy traffic roads at bus stops. That way traffic could only pass in one direction at the same time and while a bus was waiting no one could pass.

This to the great despair of everyone.

Of course this led to speeding wars to get to the narrowing first if there were oncoming cars.

OP’s dad knew how to deal with people trying to speed ahead.

One day dad and I were driving home from his job were we had been working out.

We were sitting there listening to good music rocking our tiny volvo. and while we approach a bus narrowing we see far in the distance a gigantic dodge ram speeding madly towards us to cut us off.

We can both see that there is no way in hell it will get there before us and dad say “09defalk I want you to learn from what happens next”.

Slow and steady…

And he slow down so the dodge catch up with us as we enter the narrowing and then, as the angry middle age man honk desperately at us to make us back up so he can pass, dad stops.

He look at the guy and pick up a newspaper, reading until the guy back off and let us pass…slowly.

I felt glorious and I felt petty, a feeling I have come to like.

That was brilliant, but I doubt that the other driver learned their lesson.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This does sound dangerous.

2026 04 10 at 5.01.21 PM Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

Another person has a question about the truck.

2026 04 10 at 5.01.36 PM Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

I wonder where this commenter lives.

2026 04 10 at 5.01.47 PM Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

Another person liked the revenge.

2026 04 10 at 5.02.56 PM Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

Annoying other drivers is a dangerous game.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter