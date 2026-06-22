Someone Sped Up to Cut Off Another Car Before a Lane Closure, But They Got an Unexpected Lesson in Patience Intead

Have you ever been driving on a freeway when you really wondered who thought it was a good idea to design the roads the way they’re designed?

In this story, one person from Norway rants about the government’s decision to narrow the roads and how that causes traffic problems. But they also share their dad’s petty solution to these problems.

Let’s read all about it.

dads petty car revenge. I live in norway, and our government is retarded. Eventually they got the brilliant idea to narrow down heavy traffic roads at bus stops. That way traffic could only pass in one direction at the same time and while a bus was waiting no one could pass. This to the great despair of everyone. Of course this led to speeding wars to get to the narrowing first if there were oncoming cars.

OP’s dad knew how to deal with people trying to speed ahead.

One day dad and I were driving home from his job were we had been working out. We were sitting there listening to good music rocking our tiny volvo. and while we approach a bus narrowing we see far in the distance a gigantic dodge ram speeding madly towards us to cut us off. We can both see that there is no way in hell it will get there before us and dad say “09defalk I want you to learn from what happens next”.

Slow and steady…

And he slow down so the dodge catch up with us as we enter the narrowing and then, as the angry middle age man honk desperately at us to make us back up so he can pass, dad stops. He look at the guy and pick up a newspaper, reading until the guy back off and let us pass…slowly. I felt glorious and I felt petty, a feeling I have come to like.

That was brilliant, but I doubt that the other driver learned their lesson.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This does sound dangerous.

Another person has a question about the truck.

I wonder where this commenter lives.

Another person liked the revenge.

Annoying other drivers is a dangerous game.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.