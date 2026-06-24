Teen Babysitter Left Heartbroken After Being Sent Home Over Accidental Drink Mix-Up

Finding a good babysitter isn’t always easy, but it is important for almost all parents.

What would you do if you hired a teenage girl to babysit your kids, but after being great for several months, she drank your hard seltzer (without realizing it was alcoholic) and got drunk while on the job?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she sent her home and fired her, even though the teen insisted that it was unintentional. Even the father says that Mom was out of line for firing her, but she is standing firm.

While it is true that some kids love drinking, the facts of this story seem to point toward it being a true accident. I think the girl deserves another chance. Read on to see what you think about the story.

AITA for firing my babysitter for getting drunk on the job My (37F) babysitter (16F) has been babysitting for me for about 2 months.

A good babysitter can be hard to find.

She’s a very sweet and quiet girl and is good with the kids (4F and 8M), we’ve only had small problems here and there but nothing major at all. When she first started babysitting for me I had asked her if there were any drinks or snacks that she’d like me to keep at the house as she’s here from 9-7 every day Monday through Saturday.

Oh, no. I can see where this is going.

She mentioned that she really liked seltzer water and I had bought them for the first month, but honestly I forgot after a while and never kept any in the fridge. A few days ago I bought hard seltzer’s for me and my husband, and didn’t think anything of it.

If this is her first time drinking, I’m sure she was scared and confused at how she felt.

A little bit after 2 pm she messaged me that she wasn’t feeling well and thought that she may have to go home, if it was possible if I could get off from work earlier. I asked her to try and hold out until the end of the day. Not too long after she called me crying, saying that something was wrong and she had to go home.

What? He had her walk home? Was this even safe?

She was drunk clearly, she drank the hard seltzer’s. I told her to leave and she walked home. She messaged me the next day and said that she now knew that hard seltzer’s were alcohol, and she hadn’t know, she never drank before as both of her parents were alcoholics and she has diagnosed PTSD regarding alcohol, she never planned on drinking in general.

How was this her fault at all?

I told her not to come back as she put my children in danger. She called me crying and saying that she didn’t know, and that she cared deeply about my children and would never ever drink with them, or at all, and that she needs the money to pay for her drivers permit (she comes from a not so well off family). I told her to find a real job and that it wasn’t my fault she got drunk.

Her husband is 100% right.

My husband says I’m being very rude and that she did try to reach out when she wasn’t feeling well. My kids are upset to see her go. AITA?

It is hard to believe that this is real. How could anyone think that this young girl was to blame for what happened? Mom owes her an apology, for sure. Not to mention hiring her back as the babysitter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I didn’t even catch the fact that she was working 60 hours. That is crazy.

I agree with this commenter completely.

The mom is absolutely in the wrong.

That is way too many hours for a 16-year-old.

How could a teen know that the seltzers were alcoholic?

I can’t imagine how this mom thinks it is ok to blame the babysitter in this situation. The young lady did literally everything right in the situation, yet she still lost her job.

There is literally no excuse for how she treated the babysitter. I really hope that she reconsiders and hires this young lady back to do the job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.