Teenage Girl and Her Mom Are Too Tired to Cook, but When They Ask the Dad, He Thinks They Must Be Joking

Back in the day, men and women had very different roles in the household. Men would work, and women would cook, clean and raise the kids. Today, that’s often quite different with both men and women working, cooking, cleaning and raising the kids, but in some cultures the traditional ways still exist.

In this story, one teenage girl comes from a house where her dad works and that’s it, but her mom does everything else. She finds it pretty frustrating. She’s really annoyed with her dad not contributing at all around the house.

Here’s just one example of why she thinks her dad is so frustrating.

AIO for shouting at my dad because he refused to cook dinner I (16y/o female) had just come back from work, and my mum came to pick me up. She had just spend the entire morning doing all the laundry and tidying the house and was waiting for our new fridge to arrive. When we got back home, me and my mum quickly had to clear space for the fridge to get through, so we were very tired afterwards. My mum said, she was too tired to cook and so was I (because I just came back from work) so I asked my dad if he would cook for us today.

Their household is pretty traditional.

Just some background info – my family is Nigerian so unfortunately we take up traditional roles in the house, me, my sister and my mum would always be responsible for cooking + cleaning while my dad works and practically does nothing in the house. So, when I asked him, he said “Me? You want me to cook? Go back and do what you’re supposed to do!”. He honestly thought that I was just joking with him about wanting him to cook, he just tried to change the topic constantly so I was freaking mad.

She’s pretty frustrated with her dad.

I said “Can you be serious for one second, Stop acting as if you’re incapable of cooking, we do everything for you and asking you to do one small thing is soooo difficult“ then I slammed the door. I ask little things from him sometimes, like when i’m doing homework I ask him if he could bring me some fruit or something but he‘s ”too busy”. He always acts like he‘s incompetent and is the only one that has work to do. So AIO?

It sounds like this family follows traditional old-school rules where the mom does everything at home and the dad works. I can understand why the dad wouldn’t think someone would really expect him to cook, and it’s possible that he doesn’t know how if he’s never had to do it. This needs to be a conversation between the parents though. I don’t think it’s the teenage daughter’s place to tell the dad what to do.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers some encouragement and advice.

Another person calls the dad unreasonable.

This person points out just how important it is to know how to cook.

Another person offers a suggestion of what to say to the dad, but I don’t think she should really say this.

It has to be really frustrating to have a dad who acts incompetent at home. He might actually enjoy cooking if he gave it a try. Cooking can be a fun hobby, and then he’d have more control over what he eats.

The mom and daughter shouldn’t have to feel responsible for cooking when they’re already exhausted.

If the dad refuses to cook, than I think this calls for take out!