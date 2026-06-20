June 20, 2026 at 6:55 am

The Drive-Thru Breakthrough: How One Customer’s Kindness Made a Sobbing Cashier Stop and Cry

by Heather Hall

confused shopper

Shutterstock

A few kind words can go a long way, especially on a hard day.

So, what would you do if you could tell a cashier was overwhelmed and used to being treated poorly, and kept apologizing to you for something that didn’t even bother you? Would you simply tell them it’s okay and move on? Or would you offer them some much-needed kindness?

In the following story, one customer shares a simple interaction that had an unexpected impact. Here’s what she had to say.

I made the cashier cry

I pulled into the Hardee’s drive-through behind another car.

They placed their order, pulled up to the window, and I waited. No one came over the speaker for me.

No big deal, I’m still trying to figure out how to change my car clock for daylight saving time, so I mess around with that while.

The woman’s voice finally came over the speaker.

After several minutes, a panicked voice came over the speaker, “I’m so so so sorry! How long have you been waiting?”

I said, “It’s totally fine,” placed my order, and she apologized again for the wait.

When I got to the window, she apologized profusely again.

To make the cashier feel better, she gave her some kind words.

I told her, “On behalf of all the people who have been crappy to you today, I promise I’m not one of them, and I’m sorry you have to deal with that.”

I saw her wipe a couple of tears away as she ran my card. When we were done, and she gave me the standard, “Thank you and have a nice day,” I responded with, “I hope you have a wonderful day full of people being nice to you.”

Kindness costs nothing.

Wow! That was a really sweet thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what she did.

This person never treats others rudely.

Kindness 3 The Drive Thru Breakthrough: How One Customers Kindness Made a Sobbing Cashier Stop and Cry

That is very nice of them!

Kindness 2 The Drive Thru Breakthrough: How One Customers Kindness Made a Sobbing Cashier Stop and Cry

So true!

Kindness 1 The Drive Thru Breakthrough: How One Customers Kindness Made a Sobbing Cashier Stop and Cry

Yes, it does.

Kindness The Drive Thru Breakthrough: How One Customers Kindness Made a Sobbing Cashier Stop and Cry

Patience is a virtue, and it’s good to know people still have it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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