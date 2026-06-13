The Final Straw: Woman Considers Selling Her Home Over Kids’ Daily Noise Outside

Living in a quiet neighborhood isn’t always guaranteed.

The following story involves a woman whose neighbors have kids who constantly play loudly in front of her house.

She tried to confront them, but the noise continued daily and even caused minor damage to her property.

Things escalated when they put up a basketball hoop right in front of her home.

Let’s take a closer look!

I live in a court full of kids, they just got a basketball hoop for christmas and put it in front of my house We live at the end of a court with five other houses. All of them have kids, except us. They play in front of our house, in our driveway, and on our porch for hours. They are loud as hell with no parents around. They have hit my upstairs window and car with kickballs.

This woman found it hard to relax with the noise outside.

We play rain sounds and the TV loud to try to drown it out. It is always 3 to 7 o’clock. These are not the only times of day they are out. These times are just consistent every day. They are also out some mornings or all day. We cannot really relax after work with the noise. We have never said anything except when they are on our porch.

The neighbor put a basketball hoop in front of their house.

Today is the day after Christmas. They put a basketball hoop in front of our house. They did not put it in front of their own house. Our court is lined with a red curb. It is a fire lane. I am wondering if that matters in it being allowed to be there. It has been incessant dribbling and yelling all day. The rain sounds do not drown it out.

Now, she’s deciding to move because she couldn’t take it anymore.

We are already looking for places to move because of the issues with them. I cannot live with this escalated noise. It is already giving me a headache. We live in an HOA in CA. I am not sure what the rules are. I am not the homeowner. The person I live with owns the home.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares what OP should do.

Here’s another piece of advice.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s another idea…

And finally, how about a disappearing act?

You can’t really relax in your own home if your neighbors are too rowdy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.