The Frustrating Reason a “Premium” Sports Package Left This Fan Staring at a Blank Screen

Being unhappy with a service and wanting to talk to someone about it is completely normal.

What’s not acceptable is taking it out on the employees who probably have nothing to do with the decisions being made.

So when a customer service employee was told their entire service was useless, he didn’t know how to help the caller.

What would you say in their situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

Another Episode of ‘Why Do I Pay You Then?’ Me: Hi, this is … Cx: (interrupting) I CANNOT FIND THE GAME ON ANY CHANNEL. I PAY PREMIUM FOR THE SPORTS PACKAGE. FIX THIS NOW. Me: I understand. I’ll be happy to look into this for you. May I please get your account information? Cx provides the details. I check the TV guide listings and cannot find the game on any channel. Looked it up online and found that the games on Monday will not be broadcasted on TV, as a streaming platform purchased the rights to it.

He really tried, but didn’t have good news.

To confirm, I check with a supervisor, who verifies the same information. I return to the customer. Me: It looks like this game is not available on any TV channel. On Mondays it’s only available on the streaming service rhymes with Time Video. Cx: BUT I PAY SO MUCH FOR THE SPORTS PACKAGE. I SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO IT. So it’s not available on any channel? Me: No, unfortunately. The broadcast rights for Monday games were purchased by Time Video, which is why it isn’t available on TV channels.

The customer was in disbelief.

“You can subscribe to that service separately or access it through a friend or family member’s existing subscription.” Cx: Then why do I pay you guys? Me: As your cable provider, we ensure access to the channels included in your package. Unfortunately, we don’t control which specific games or programs air on those channels. “That’s determined by broadcasters and sports organizations. Any games not played on Monday are available to be accessed on the channels on your package.” Cx: This isn’t right. So it’s not available on any TV channels? Me: That’s correct.

He was still in disbelief.

Cx: I pay so much for the sports package. So it’s not available on any channels? Me: Correct. It’s only available on the streaming service. Cx: So you’re saying it’s not available on any other channels? I hate subscription culture as much as the next guy, but there are some things your service provider literally has no control over.

It’s understandable why he was frustrated.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

What did Reddit think?

He wanted to make sure.

It’s stressful.

I agree.

Yup!

Who wouldn’t?

Too many streaming platforms: That’s the real villain here.

He was understandably frustrated and didn’t seem to take it out on anyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.