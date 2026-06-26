The Ultimate Workplace Entitlement: Guest Catches Hotel Employee Fraudulently Using Two Handicap Spaces and Faces a Moral Dilemma

Most people expect hotel employees to follow the same rules as everyone else.

That’s why this customer was surprised when she spotted an SUV taking up two handicap parking spaces outside the hotel.

At first, she assumed the driver simply forgot to display a placard or tag.

But instead, she learned the vehicle belonged to a front desk employee who openly admitted she parked there because she wanted to protect her new car.

When a disabled guest pointed out the problem, the employee didn’t seem particularly concerned about how her decision affected other people who actually needed those spaces.

Read on to see what happened next.

A Front Desk question from a customer I’m staying at a hotel, and I’m on night 4 of 6, leaving tomorrow (Friday). It’s about 9 PM, and I noticed an SUV parked in 2 handicap spots. No tags or placards. I took some photos and went into the hotel to the desk, where a handicapped guest was talking to the front desk person. Come to find out, the older handicapped lady had also taken photos, and it was the front desk girl’s car! The front desk girl flat out told the handicapped woman she parked there because there were no closer spots. And she took two spots because the last time she didn’t, she got her new car scratched.

Now, she’s confused what can be done.

The older handicapped lady said that she should really park in one spot to leave openings for other people and that she needs to be careful. The front desk girl said, “I am careful,” and she turned away. The older handicapped woman went to the elevator to go upstairs with her husband and another young lady, so I don’t know what else was said. What I wanna know is, if I call the police and report her, what’s the likelihood she’s going to believe the handicapped older lady did this? And is there anything that the front desk lady can do to retaliate against the older handicapped woman? Or should I just tell the manager in the morning before I leave and show him the photos I took?

Yikes! It sounds like management needs to have a talk with her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

According to this comment, there’s not much she can do.

This night auditor parks there to save the spot.

This might be an unpopular opinion…

That fine would teach most people.

Parking in one handicap space without a permit is bad enough. But taking up two of them because you’re worried about door dings is on a whole different level.

If someone gets caught doing that, they should just apologize and move the car. It’s not that hard.

Instead, this employee chose to argue about it after a disabled guest pointed out the obvious problem.

That’s a level of entitlement that deserves correction. And if this wasn’t the first complaint, it may have been the one that finally cost her the job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.