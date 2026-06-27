Their Staff Supervisor Spent All Year Shutting Them Down — One Student Had Been Waiting for the Last Day

Let’s be real, high school is a very polarising experience.

Some people love their high school years. Whether that’s because they have a great group of friends, enjoy learning, or have an exciting range of extra-curricular activities, for some these years are a genuine highlight of their lives.

For others though, high school is more tumultuous. It could be that they’re dealing with bullies or a difficult home life, having a hard time in their friendships or not coping so well with the academic workload – but the truth is, if high school isn’t for you, better things are to come.

The student in this story is making the most of their high school experience, even joining the student leadership team to try to make things better for their classmates too. But doing so is becoming increasingly complicated, thanks to their staff advisor being the least approachable and supportive team member they could have been allocated.

So on the last day of the year, this student leader decided to go low-key revenge mode.

Read on to find out what happened.

Finally I got back at Mrs Happy and screwed up her morning by miscounting I am in my last year of high school. As a member of student leadership, I also help with our school’s pizza days. In the mornings of Tuesdays I help sell pizza vouchers that students can redeem at lunch. Mrs Happy (her actual surname) is the one who is in charge of our student leadership, and she is one of the least happy people on this planet. Ironic given her name is “happy.”

Let’s see what Mrs Happy’s leadership looks like.

Consistently Mrs Happy is screaming and interrupting our meetings. It makes it very difficult to get ANYTHING done. In the mornings, since she is the teacher supervisor, she is with us to help and look over us. However, throughout the entire year, for any mistake we made she would lecture us and rant. We count the cards out each morning and additionally mark them down on a piece of paper, it’s a safety precaution. So if we counted thirty cards and have twelve left, but only have sixteen marked down, we know we are out two cards. She would lose it over this, something our previous teacher supervisor did not do. A single slice does not affect how much they order since they have to order in full pizzas anyway, and leftover unsold pizza gets frozen for kids without lunches.

Then, Mrs Happy’s behaviour got even less happy.

Last Monday, Mrs Happy cut each student in our student leadership a slice of cake as a celebration to end the year. I was first in line, and she gave me a piece of cake one fifth of the size of everyone else’s. Of course, upset, I got back in line to ask for a bit more. She originally said no, but then gave in and cuts me another slice. This slice was half the size of the first one.

Eventually, this student decided to get revenge.

So, after a year of torture with her this morning I intentionally miscounted the cards. Each and every pizza voucher was out by at least one card. Of course, she lost it. She also, additionally, made other mistakes but blamed us for them! I know for a fact she made the mistake since I remembered how many cards I had removed at the beginning. We were missing three cards in one category, and had an additional three in another. Seems obvious they should be swapped. But she very clearly said, “I didn’t make a mistake I was listening very carefully! How does this happen?” She looked me dead in the eyes and I could see the rage building behind them. Glorious. I am so glad I never have to see her again.

When Dickens wrote his characters, he chose names befitting of their personality: Mr. Sowerberry was a sour man, while Mr. Gradgrind was a teacher who worked his students very hard.

On an even more obvious level, the names of Roger Hargreaves’ characters couldn’t be any more apt: they described their entire personalities, after all.

It’s clear that Mrs Happy does not subscribe to the sentiment that her name suggests – or else she behaves this way deliberately to spite her name.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person approved of the revenge plot.

While others had endured similar teachers.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had a funny story to share.

Look, you don’t get to have a name like Mrs Happy and be obnoxious and rude, okay? Sure you don’t necessarily get to pick your name, but really? The jokes write themselves.

Teachers like this women genuinely suck. It seems like – with the complete lack of patience and kindness – like they don’t like their jobs… or other people… or the kids they teach. Whatever the problem is, Mrs Happy should not be taking it out on a bunch of kids – especially not the student leaders, who are voluntarily giving their time to try to do good for the school and their classmates.

They deserve a supportive advisor who will hype up their attempts and support them, rather than lecturing them and bringing them down. Whoever put Mrs Happy in charge of this did these kids a real disservice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.