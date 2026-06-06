They Hopped Into a Stranger’s Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

Imagine leaving a bar after hanging out with a friend, and some drunk strangers in the parking lot ask if you’re their Uber driver. Would you say “no” and be on your way, or would you offer to help them out?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he agrees to give them a ride home.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m not your uber driver, but I’ll take your money. Me: me DG1: Drunk guy 1 A little about me: I’m very friendly, open minded, and not afraid to meet strangers. When I used to go out, I’d never drink if I drove my car, and still live by the same rule. Being active duty army at the time, anyone getting a DUI would likely get demoted or kicked out.

The story starts as he’s about to leave the bar.

Now that that’s outta the way I’ll get to the story. This story is a few years old. I just came back home to Atlanta from being overseas for a year, and Uber/ Lyft were in their infancy. I’m a car guy, and I love driving, and I usually drive with my windows open. That night I was out with my buddy at a bar and he was about to go home with his girl. As I was leaving the parking lot to go back to my house, I see a group of 3 typical drunk frat bros waiting outside the bar I just left.

He was not expecting this question.

DG1 yells: “YO ARE YOU MY UBER DRIVER?!” (I drive a tiny hatchback, so I’m confused) Me: “No, but what car are you looking for?” DG1: “I didn’t actually request one, but can you give us a ride to Northside drive (ritzy area 15 minutes from the bar) for 20 bucks?” I conceal carry (because Atlanta) so I had my protection covered. I mulled over it and decided that I’d be okay with taking them there, as I wasn’t really tired yet and could use a longer drive.

It was actually a good experience.

On the way to where they lived they asked me about what I do, and I mentioned how I’m in the army and I just came back from overseas. Etc. I asked what they did and they were all engineering grad students at the school my dad went to. At the end of the drive, I got the classic “thank you for your service” from each of them, and the other 2 guys gave me 5 dollars each. Ending the night with 30 dollars more than I started with ain’t too bad, in my opinion.

I was expecting some sort of drama, but that was really sweet actually.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It took this person a minute to understand why they said “thank you for your service.”

Here’s another thank you.

One person offers a warning.

A little extra money doesn’t hurt.

It was a win win for everyone.