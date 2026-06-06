June 6, 2026 at 6:55 am

They Hopped Into a Stranger’s Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

by Jayne Elliott

A man driving a car

Pixabay

Imagine leaving a bar after hanging out with a friend, and some drunk strangers in the parking lot ask if you’re their Uber driver. Would you say “no” and be on your way, or would you offer to help them out?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he agrees to give them a ride home.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m not your uber driver, but I’ll take your money.

Me: me

DG1: Drunk guy 1

A little about me: I’m very friendly, open minded, and not afraid to meet strangers.

When I used to go out, I’d never drink if I drove my car, and still live by the same rule. Being active duty army at the time, anyone getting a DUI would likely get demoted or kicked out.

The story starts as he’s about to leave the bar.

Now that that’s outta the way I’ll get to the story.

This story is a few years old. I just came back home to Atlanta from being overseas for a year, and Uber/ Lyft were in their infancy.

I’m a car guy, and I love driving, and I usually drive with my windows open.

That night I was out with my buddy at a bar and he was about to go home with his girl. As I was leaving the parking lot to go back to my house, I see a group of 3 typical drunk frat bros waiting outside the bar I just left.

He was not expecting this question.

DG1 yells: “YO ARE YOU MY UBER DRIVER?!” (I drive a tiny hatchback, so I’m confused)

Me: “No, but what car are you looking for?”

DG1: “I didn’t actually request one, but can you give us a ride to Northside drive (ritzy area 15 minutes from the bar) for 20 bucks?”

I conceal carry (because Atlanta) so I had my protection covered. I mulled over it and decided that I’d be okay with taking them there, as I wasn’t really tired yet and could use a longer drive.

It was actually a good experience.

On the way to where they lived they asked me about what I do, and I mentioned how I’m in the army and I just came back from overseas. Etc.

I asked what they did and they were all engineering grad students at the school my dad went to.

At the end of the drive, I got the classic “thank you for your service” from each of them, and the other 2 guys gave me 5 dollars each.

Ending the night with 30 dollars more than I started with ain’t too bad, in my opinion.

I was expecting some sort of drama, but that was really sweet actually.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It took this person a minute to understand why they said “thank you for your service.”

2026 04 17 at 9.19.28 AM They Hopped Into a Strangers Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

Here’s another thank you.

2026 04 17 at 9.20.15 AM They Hopped Into a Strangers Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

One person offers a warning.

2026 04 17 at 9.19.56 AM They Hopped Into a Strangers Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

A little extra money doesn’t hurt.

2026 04 17 at 9.20.05 AM They Hopped Into a Strangers Car Asking If He Was Their Uber. He Just Agreed and Drove Them Home.

It was a win win for everyone.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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