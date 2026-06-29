They Reported Their Elderly Neighbor for Screaming Over Everyday Noise — Now She May Be Losing Her Home and They Feel Responsible

Living in an apartment building is difficult, especially when your neighbors are loud.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors had been annoyingly loud for years and refused to even try to be quiet, despite your repeated requests that they do?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so when her friend gave her a very loud surround sound system, she put it to immediate use for revenge. When her neighbors complained, she just put on a loud movie and turned it up even more.

Her story of revenge is justified and understandable, even if it isn’t really the right thing to do. Check out the full story here and see if you think what she did was out of line.

Noisy neighbors upstairs hate new home theater So, for a few years now, I’ve been going at it with my upstairs neighbors.

Fighting with neighbors is the worst.

I live alone downstairs and a family of four live above me who has been giving me hell since 2019. (I know I know, why don’t I just move huh? I live off disability and sadly this place is all I can afford comfortably) These past 5 years have been the same everyday. Constant running and jumping from the kids day AND night. Only peace I get is when they are in school (if they even go, they miss a lot of it) and I tried my best to be polite, ask them to keep it down and the parents straight up didn’t care about how much noise they made.

Wow, that is quite a gift.

I complained to the leasing office and they tell them to keep it down but they don’t care for that either. I’ve gotten police involved and they just stomp, jump and run harder after they leave. But back in October, my amazing friend who was moving over seas decided to gift me his home theater. With an amazing receiver and amazing speakers.

Well, that is just escalating the problem. But I bet it is satisfying.

He was kind enough to even set it up for me before he left and taught me everything I need to know about it. Now that it’s set up, what do I do? Everyday when my neighbors get home, I turn it on and find ALL the action movies I can. ALL the heavy metal songs or rap songs I can or sometimes I even find 16 hours of airplane noise and leave it on while I step out.

They have a lot of nerve complaining about noise.

All in SPITE of the people who have made my life a living hell for the past 5 years. And what do I find on my door today? A note from them asking me to turn it off, that it disturbs them and their kids and shakes their windows from how loud the home theater is.

Maybe the revenge is justified.

And my answer? Putting on a world war ll documentary with all the remastered sound of bombs dropping. I’ve lived YEARS with the sound of them and their kids basically running and jumping on my head. Moving furniture at all hours of the night, doing laundry at 1AM even though they were there all day.

She has had enough of these neighbors.

Stuff has fallen off my walls, my ceiling has cracks, my fan shakes and now they want me to care for their peace and quiet. Please let me know of movies or music that have a heavy bass to annoy them even more. It’s my time to shine and I’m going to take it 😜

While I can’t condone this type of revenge, I can certainly understand why she is doing it. It must be so satisfying to get back at these loud neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Check out what all the people in the comments have to say about it.

Staying within the rules is important.

She can only wish they would quiet down.

Are you ready for some rock ‘n roll?

I love the classic monster movies.

Oh, these movies would be annoying.

That sweet sound of revenge is hard to resist. Hopefully, the neighbors will get the point and quiet down, and then this lady can turn her stereo down as well. Somehow, I doubt it will work out that way, though.

She does need to be careful not to break any noise-related rules in the apartment building, or she could get in trouble herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.