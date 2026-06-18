Team Cracks Under Pressure After Manager’s Demands Push Them Beyond Their Limits

Being understaffed is a very large part of what tends to stress out most employees. This is true of pretty much any worker in any job market or industry. Very few individuals in higher management tend to recognize the impact of this on their team, and often leave them to clean up the mess of it all.

How would you handle being left out to dry by your boss on the busiest night of the year for your establishment? One guy recently shared his less-than-ideal reaction to this with Reddit, though he found support and validation there almost immediately. Here’s what went down.

Valid crash out?

I work at a Tex-Mex restaurant and on Cinco de Mayo I crashed out on my chef in the middle of my shift.

The day started with finding out I have 2 trainees.

Well, that’s certainly not a great start.

One was on their first day of training, the other on their second.

I’m the only server scheduled the whole shift as its supposed to be slow since we’re based on hotel occupancy.

My manager leaves around 6pm (closing time at 10pm) and I was told that I’m also acting MOD.

Sounds like communication isn’t the strong suit of anyone on this staff.

When he leaves my first table asks about the all you can eat tacos, which I know nothing about. I asked our chef and he says our manager should’ve informed us and given us menus.

We do not have menus or buttons for said “all you can eat tacos”.

We end up having to scratch the promotion since we were uninformed.

That couldn’t have gone over well.

Then, I get sat a 4 top thinking nothing of it, until our chef walks out to greet them.

Apparently they were the land owners of our property and I was also not informed of them being on property or coming in to eat.

We always get a heads up for VIP tables.

You would think that would be standard practice.

As soon as they sit, I get 3 other tables.

I low-key get kind of weeded but just need help getting food out and ask my chef to help run because he’s also the director of outlets, not just our chef.

He literally laughs at me and tells me no, then proceeds to call our manager and complain about how I can’t handle it.

That’s a pretty terrible attitude to have for someone in that position.

This ended in me yelling at him in front of the kitchen staff and my trainees.

I know getting quadruple sat doesn’t sound like a lot but they were all 4 tops or larger that sat literally within minutes and having trainees slows things down for me.

I’ve also never trained 2 people at once with different training days.

It sounds like this situation was a recipe for disaster from the start.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit could empathize with him at all.

The comments section could relate all too well.



And put the larger issue into perspective.



Another provided much-needed validation.



One person shared their own restaurant experience.



But someone else immediately asked the important questions.



He couldn’t take the heat, so he brought it to the kitchen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.