Transit Drama: Passenger Uses a Moving Train to Teach an Abusive Mother-in-Law a Permanent Lesson

Watching someone bully another person for hours can test anyone’s patience.

This train passenger found himself in this exact situation during a long journey across India when a family of four boarded his train.

The family’s mother-in-law spent much of the trip insulting and belittling her daughter-in-law while everyone around them watched.

What made it even worse was that nobody seemed interested in stepping in, including her husband who sat unbothered the entire time.

By the time the train reached its destination, this passenger had seen enough. And that’s when he noticed the mother-in-law’s bag sitting unsupervised.

Read on to see what he did with it.

Sending a Bag on Vacation This happened a good 5 or 6 years ago, when I was 12 or 13 and was travelling with my dad from Vadodara to Bhubaneshwar, as part of my 3-day journey to Delhi (I am Indian). Somewhere in between, a family of 4 boarded the train. They immediately gave me the ick. The family consisted of a young couple, their toddler and an older woman who was apparently the girls MIL. Boy, she was a *****.

His dad felt bad and helped the woman with her luggage.

At every possible instance, she would swear at her DIL, who was struggling with their toddler and all their hefty luggage and the husband did not give a flip about his wife. The haranguing continued on the train too, where the MIL forced the young woman to clean the water their kid had dropped on the floor with her own sari. What pained me was nobody cared to respond to this poor woman’s distress as she looked around teary eyed, humiliated by all the profanities her MIL hurled at her. Finally, when the train stopped at our destination, the self important MIL got down clutching her blue travel bag, placed it on the platform, ever ready to abuse the DIL all over again. My dad helped that young lady with a few of her bags, for which she looked ever grateful, but the MIL now began to taunt my father for helping her allegedly ‘useless’ DIL. Mind you, all this while the husband had not bothered so much as to look his wife’s way.

Then, he came up with a plan.

This is when I realized that the train was bound back to Vadodara from where we had boarded, within another 5 or 10 minutes. From their conversation, I had to come to understand that MIL’s blue bag had her phone and all her other belongings. In that bustling crowd, I noticed that were no cameras to monitor any movement whatsoever, so I was nice enough to discreetly put the MIL’s precious blue bag back into the homebound train. I went home, happy to have seen the horrified MIL and her son search for the bag, while the DIL stood there, satisfied in her family’s new found distress. That was the most I could do for the poor young lady.

Wow! That was some quick thinking!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what he did here.

Most of us didn’t!

Yes, this is a real possibility.

Even so, she’s not a nice person.

Well, okay then.

It served the mother-in-law right.

She spent the entire trip making that poor woman’s life harder and seemed to enjoy every minute of it.

And the husband is a whole other story.

Watching someone sit there while their wife gets treated like that is just baffling. This whole thing is … just wow!