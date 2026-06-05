Wedding Guest Is Appalled by the Speeches at the Wedding, so She Feels Bad for the Bride

Imagine going to a wedding. If you knew the bride pretty well, you’d probably think you might have an idea of what to expect at the wedding. What would you think if it was nothing like you expected, and you could tell it wasn’t even her fault?

In this story, one wedding guest feels really bad for the bride after hearing the weird speeches given by the bride and groom’s families. Everything seemed pretty one-sided, and the wording was terribly odd and at times inappropriate.

It was a bizarre wedding that doesn’t sound very pleasant. Keep reading to see if you agree.

8+hour wedding, brides dad calling her the favorite child, potty humor, and a side of misogyny I was at a wedding last night and it was literally more than 8 hours long (can we reflect on the mere fact that a basic catholic wedding was 8+ hours long) 80 degrees, no AC in the church (thought old fam members were legit going to pass out and fall over). Just a LOOOONG (sweaty) day.

This is weird.

At the welcome party, grooms family did speeches (not brides which is weird but ok) where they only congratulated the groom on his former athletic accolades from …. 10 years ago??? Maybe they dont like her… the only semi wedding part was when they said “just know JOhn doe likes Sally Smith SO much” (likes?!?!) I know the groom has cheated before (common knowledge among acquaintances even) and is kind of a piece of garbage.

How annoying!

They kept saying oh John Doe loves golf so sally picked up golf. John Doe loves to ski so sally picked up skiing (ok… and?? She chases him like a puppy?). It was painful. The couple are not into fancy stuff and the bride was forced to wear pure pure bright white and the theme was pepto bismol pink (never seen her wear pink once in the 6 years i’ve been around her)

It got worse.

Next day, hot wedding, they’re more like chill outdoorsy couple and grooms family is like country club priss so i think they planned/paid for most of the wedding (right on bc expensive). During brides family speeches, they only talked about how athletic John Doe is, how sally smith (who is one of 5 kids and a TWIN) is dads favorite child (but wasnt a joke). MOH speech talked about a lot of literal potty humor (legit bathroom talk while dinner was serviced bc they both have IBS and like Taco Bell).

Why were the comments so one-sided?

Even brides family only said “sally you are SO lucky to have john” (tf happened to “we are so happy for you guys” “so luck you guys found each other” … take her side as her family since his family didnt the night before?) (perhaps let us NOT support the cheater??) It was wild honestly. I feel really sorry for her and I hope she had a good day for herself but just hearing all that is kind of shocking. Why is this an athletic review? Why cant people just use plural and be happy for THEM instead of saying shes lucky she found him (not that hes particularly impressive?)

That does sound bizarre. I feel bad for the bride.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this situation.

This person is confused why the wedding was so long.

Another person understands why the wedding was so long.

One person shares her hope for the bride.

Another person shares their opinion about wedding speeches.

That definitely sounds like a cringy wedding. It’s so odd that they didn’t have anything nice to say about the bride in the wedding speeches. Only saying she’s lucky to find the groom implies that they didn’t think she’d ever get married for some reason, like something’s wrong with her.

I hope the couple lives happily ever after, but their family members certainly seemed like they didn’t know how to handle giving a speech at a wedding.