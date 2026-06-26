June 26, 2026 at 6:15 pm

WFH Renter Faces Passive-Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute-Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

by Jayne Elliott

man picking up a note someone left on the windshield of his car

Shutterstock

Imagine living in an apartment building where there isn’t quite enough parking for everyone who lives there because some people own multiple cars. If parking were first come first served and you worked from home, would you park in your favorite parking spot when it’s available, or would you park on the street18 so it would be easier for someone else to park in the parking lot?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and he always parks in his favorite parking spot. He didn’t think this was a problem since parking is first come first serve. But then a neighbor left a note on his car that has him wondering if he really should park somewhere else at least once in awhile.

I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong, but I can understand why the neighbor is annoyed. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for always parking in the same parking spot?

Someone left a note on my car saying “please move your car (it’s been like a week dude).”

For context, I live in an apartment complex where each unit is allowed one (covered) parking space that is paid for monthly, all other non-covered spaces are free for all/first come first serve parking spaces.

The free parking spaces are somewhat limited, and after about 6 when everyone is getting off work, they do fill up fast and you usually have to park farther away and walk which is inconvenient but it’s just the reality when every apartment unit has 2-3 cars.

OP doesn’t need to drive a lot.

I’ve lived here for two years and always parked in the same spot or the other two spots directly next to it.

I work from home so there are times when the car is sitting there for a couple days, however I do usually take my car out in the morning several times a week, to get coffee or to run errands and when I come back, “my spot” is still open so I park in the same spot again.

He is wondering if it really is wrong to always park in the same spot.

While I understand someone getting annoyed if they have to park farther and they always see my car parked in the same spot- considering it’s first come first serve parking- It honestly baffles me that someone had the audacity to write a note as if I need to inconvenience myself just because they are inconvenienced??

Like, if you have to walk farther that’s not really my issue, I’m entitled to park here as much or as little as I please.

So AITA for always parking in the same spot, even when I know I may not use my car again for a couple days? Am I wrong for thinking the person who wrote the note has some serious audacity?

The other person is wrong. The neighbor thinks OP never moves his car, which is not true. They’re just jealous that they never get a chance to park there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I completely agree with this comment.

2026 06 23 at 6.15.13 PM WFH Renter Faces Passive Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

This person is on OP’s side.

2026 06 23 at 6.15.20 PM WFH Renter Faces Passive Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

Here’s a good idea! Then the person who left the note would know that OP does move his car.

2026 06 23 at 6.15.29 PM WFH Renter Faces Passive Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

Everyone agrees that OP isn’t doing anything wrong.

2026 06 23 at 6.15.53 PM WFH Renter Faces Passive Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

I can understand why the neighbor is annoyed, but really, it’s a misunderstanding. He does move his car. He just doesn’t move it long enough that someone else takes his spot. I’m sure if roles were reversed, the person who left the note would do the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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