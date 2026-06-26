WFH Renter Faces Passive-Aggressive Parking Lot War After Neighbor Mistakes a Daily Commute-Free Lifestyle for Car Abandonment

Imagine living in an apartment building where there isn’t quite enough parking for everyone who lives there because some people own multiple cars. If parking were first come first served and you worked from home, would you park in your favorite parking spot when it’s available, or would you park on the street18 so it would be easier for someone else to park in the parking lot?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and he always parks in his favorite parking spot. He didn’t think this was a problem since parking is first come first serve. But then a neighbor left a note on his car that has him wondering if he really should park somewhere else at least once in awhile.

I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong, but I can understand why the neighbor is annoyed. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for always parking in the same parking spot? Someone left a note on my car saying “please move your car (it’s been like a week dude).” For context, I live in an apartment complex where each unit is allowed one (covered) parking space that is paid for monthly, all other non-covered spaces are free for all/first come first serve parking spaces. The free parking spaces are somewhat limited, and after about 6 when everyone is getting off work, they do fill up fast and you usually have to park farther away and walk which is inconvenient but it’s just the reality when every apartment unit has 2-3 cars.

OP doesn’t need to drive a lot.

I’ve lived here for two years and always parked in the same spot or the other two spots directly next to it. I work from home so there are times when the car is sitting there for a couple days, however I do usually take my car out in the morning several times a week, to get coffee or to run errands and when I come back, “my spot” is still open so I park in the same spot again.

He is wondering if it really is wrong to always park in the same spot.

While I understand someone getting annoyed if they have to park farther and they always see my car parked in the same spot- considering it’s first come first serve parking- It honestly baffles me that someone had the audacity to write a note as if I need to inconvenience myself just because they are inconvenienced?? Like, if you have to walk farther that’s not really my issue, I’m entitled to park here as much or as little as I please. So AITA for always parking in the same spot, even when I know I may not use my car again for a couple days? Am I wrong for thinking the person who wrote the note has some serious audacity?

The other person is wrong. The neighbor thinks OP never moves his car, which is not true. They’re just jealous that they never get a chance to park there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person is on OP’s side.

Here’s a good idea! Then the person who left the note would know that OP does move his car.

Everyone agrees that OP isn’t doing anything wrong.

I can understand why the neighbor is annoyed, but really, it’s a misunderstanding. He does move his car. He just doesn’t move it long enough that someone else takes his spot. I’m sure if roles were reversed, the person who left the note would do the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.