What Started As A Noise Issue From A Neighbor’s Dog Turns Into A Formal Dispute For One Renter

A bad neighbor can ruin a good home faster than anything else, and this story is a perfect example of how that plays out.

A renter who felt genuinely excited about her new place quickly realized her nuisance neighbor had a habit of putting her dog outside every night and leaving it there barking until morning, right outside her bedroom window.

She tried knocking and got no answer, so she started recording instead.

Now she’s got a growing file of timestamped midnight clips that she’s ready to take to animal control and the HOA.

She loves the house and she’s not looking to make enemies, but she hasn’t slept through the night since she moved in and that’s not something she can just keep absorbing.

Keep reading for the full story.

my neighbor only lets their dog out at night & lets it bark nonstop until 7am, what should i do? So I just moved into a new home and it’s amazing. We paid all of our 12 months up front and are pretty set on even renewing the lease. The house is big, the neighborhood is beautiful, the area is awesome, but I’d enjoy it even more if I could get some sleep.

The neighbor, however…

I haven’t formally met my neighbor, but she looks like a piece of work. I’m not even just saying that because I’m mad.

The renter lists off her complaints with this neighbor.

Despite the neighborhood operating under an HOA, her blinds are all crooked and dirty, she drives a busted baby blue Buick (I know this because she tailgated me all the way down the alley), and the cherry on top is that she throws her dog outside every night before going to bed, inconveniencing everyone besides herself. Now I don’t know what this lady is going through. We all have things going on, so I’ll chill on the judgment, but come on.

Lately, it’s the barking that’s getting to her.

Her dog barks all night long and into the morning before she has to go to work, which is when she finally takes it in. My bedroom is adjacent to her backyard, so I’m getting an earful every night and a barking alarm clock in the morning.

So she starts documenting.

I only just started keeping a log yesterday and have a couple of minute-long clips of the nonstop noise, which are all timestamped between 12am and 7am. The dog gets the loudest at 2am, which is usually when I’m sat recording upwards of 10 to 15 minutes of nonstop noise. Anyway, all that to say, what do I do?

She feels like she’s exhausted all other options.

I’ve tried knocking at her door but get no answer, even when my packages accidentally get sent there and I go over to grab them off her porch. I plan to call animal control and possibly contact my landlord to see what the HOA can do, but if it’s possible, I’d love a quick and not so confrontational solution. I need some sleep y’all. Help a girl out 💔

This one’s a doozy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Redditors chime in.

This user actually went through something very similar.

Maybe the HOA could be of assistance.

As long as she’s persistent, this renter should get this problem solved eventually.

Compiling solid proof never hurts.

A renter who starts keeping a timestamped evidence log at 2am is not someone looking for drama. She’s someone who has been pushed past the point of no return.

The HOA, the landlord, and animal control all exist for moments exactly like this one, and she’s got more than enough documentation to show there’s a problem.

The barking has to come to an end one way or another.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.