Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

Money matters can quickly create tension within families.

In this story, a woman claimed her adult daughter as a dependent on her taxes without discussing it first.

Her daughter, who works part-time and still lives at home, on the other hand, tried to file her taxes and missed out on money.

Now, they’re both frustrated over financial and family independence.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for claiming my grown kid on taxes I (46F) have 4 kids from a previous marriage. The two oldest are legal adults, but still live at home. Have you seen the economy? I still pay for things like groceries, utilities, internet, etc. My grown kids pay for their entertainment, snacks, activities, gas, and other non-necessities.

Meet her oldest daughter…

My oldest (22F) has several medical issues. These issues make everyday life more of an uphill climb than the average person has. She is capable, but not to the extent of the average person. She works part time.

Her daughter tried to file her taxes.

She recently went to file her taxes. I did not know about it. But she could not because I had already claimed her as a dependent. Now, she is angry because she “lost out on $700.” I explained that she lives with me. She does not pay rent, and she works part time. I cover the cost of everything essential.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to make the claim on behalf of her daughter.

If she wanted to be independent, she has to live independently. I know she does not make much. But she is also capable of doing more and spending less. Am I the jerk for claiming her on my taxes rather than letting her claim herself?

In situations like this, tax rules are clear… but emotions are not.

Both sides can feel frustrated because there’s a clear overlap between financial independence and family dependence.

It is understandable for OP to claim a dependent, but also understandable for her daughter to want financial benefits for themselves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Whose side are you on? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers some advice.

This user gives their honest opinion.

That’s a pretty good deal for her, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Nothing says “family bonding” like a surprise tax lesson worth $700.