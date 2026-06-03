June 3, 2026 at 9:55 am

Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

by Heide Lazaro

Person filling out a tax incentive form

Magnific/Reddit

Money matters can quickly create tension within families.

In this story, a woman claimed her adult daughter as a dependent on her taxes without discussing it first.

Her daughter, who works part-time and still lives at home, on the other hand, tried to file her taxes and missed out on money.

Now, they’re both frustrated over financial and family independence.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for claiming my grown kid on taxes

I (46F) have 4 kids from a previous marriage.

The two oldest are legal adults, but still live at home.

Have you seen the economy? I still pay for things like groceries, utilities, internet, etc.

My grown kids pay for their entertainment, snacks, activities, gas, and other non-necessities.

Meet her oldest daughter…

My oldest (22F) has several medical issues.

These issues make everyday life more of an uphill climb than the average person has.

She is capable, but not to the extent of the average person.

She works part time.

Her daughter tried to file her taxes.

She recently went to file her taxes. I did not know about it.

But she could not because I had already claimed her as a dependent.

Now, she is angry because she “lost out on $700.”

I explained that she lives with me. She does not pay rent, and she works part time.

I cover the cost of everything essential.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to make the claim on behalf of her daughter.

If she wanted to be independent, she has to live independently.

I know she does not make much.

But she is also capable of doing more and spending less.

Am I the jerk for claiming her on my taxes rather than letting her claim herself?

In situations like this, tax rules are clear… but emotions are not.

Both sides can feel frustrated because there’s a clear overlap between financial independence and family dependence.

It is understandable for OP to claim a dependent, but also understandable for her daughter to want financial benefits for themselves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Whose side are you on? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers some advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 28 at 12.59.27 AM Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

This user gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 05 28 at 12.59.50 AM Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

That’s a pretty good deal for her, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 28 at 1.00.20 AM Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 05 28 at 1.00.37 AM Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 05 28 at 1.01.01 AM Woman Claims Adult Daughter as Dependent, Leading to Unexpected Tax Conflict

Nothing says “family bonding” like a surprise tax lesson worth $700.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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