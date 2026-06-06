Woman Dealt With a Neighbor Staring at Her Home and Recording Her Husband in the Shower, so She Called the Police

Some neighbors can be so disturbing.

The following story is about a woman whose neighbor repeatedly invaded their privacy.

She caught them recording her husband while in the shower and monitoring their home.

So she finally reached her breaking point and called the authorities on them.

Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbours had a visit from police last night Our neighbour likes to spy on us. She has always stared through our gates or fences and even our kitchen door. She was caught last month recording my husband while he was in the shower. She was literally standing with her camera aimed at the washroom.

This woman asked the neighbor nicely to move their security camera.

The police told her to stop doing that, so she put up security cameras. One of them is angled so it can actually see the bathroom window. I asked her nicely to move it as it was invading our privacy. She told me I was delusional. She refused to let me see the view.

The police warned them and told them they could face charges.

The police came back last night. They saw the view for themselves. They confirmed you can see our bathroom in the footage. She was warned to move it or face voyeurism charges. We feel so vindicated. She has been pushing her boundaries for years. It started after she realized she could not control us like she controls everyone else in her world.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

That’s unlawful invasion of property, says this person.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some people don’t respect boundaries until the law intervenes.