Woman Discovers Brother-in-Law Made Her Family Stay in a Hotel After Two Years of Free Housing

Letting family stay in your property rent-free is an act of generosity, but some people treat it like an invitation to take over completely.

A woman who owns a family property in Asia had been letting her brother-in-law and his wife live there for two years without paying a cent, on the understanding that it was temporary while they got back on their feet.

The drama started when the woman’s elderly parents flew in to visit with six months notice, they arrived to find the in-laws hosting friends and the only available space was a pull-out couch in the home office.

Her parents, both in their 70s, quietly checked into a hotel rather than cause a scene.

But when she found out, she was furious. Her husband told his brother to get out immediately.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA requiring BIL family to vacate the primary bedroom when my family visits our vacation house? My (36F) parents and I own a property in a tier-one Asian city that has been in our family for three generations now.

She describes how the property came to change hands.

My parents were considering selling it a while back, but I bought them out. Though I paid lower than market price, my parents were happy with the deal and they still have a place to stay when they go back.

But she never turned her back on family when they needed support.

Usually the property is rented out, but my husband’s younger brother fell on hard times and we offered to let them temporarily stay at the property rent-free so they could save up. They’ve been there for the past two years.

When she asked for a favor in return though, her BIL wasn’t so anxious to repay it.

Whenever we’ve gone back to visit, usually once a year for two weeks, I’ve had to specifically request that they temporarily vacate the primary bedroom. They hemmed and hawed the first time until my husband (38M) reminded them that we were doing them a favor. This year we are not going back, but my parents are.

So she tries to give her BIL plenty of notice.

I gave them a half-year heads-up on the dates my parents were going, and all seemed fine. Last week, I got a call from my parents saying they were staying in a hotel.

Apparently her BIL didn’t hold up his end of the deal.

Apparently they arrived and my BIL and SIL said they were hosting friends and the only space available was the home office with a pull-out couch. My parents are in their 70s and did not want to fight them after a long flight, and also did not want to antagonize my relationship with my in-laws, so they decided to move to a hotel.

But she wasn’t about to let this slide.

I was furious. Typing this, I am still furious. I told my husband that he should be the one to handle this because no one would like the way I handle it. My husband basically told his brother that he was done and needed to move out immediately.

The rest of the family had a lot of thoughts about this.

My BIL and SIL texted me and left me voice notes calling me a bunch of names. My in-laws have called me begging me to reconsider and to give them grace.

But she’s done feeling empathetic.

Frankly, I don’t really care what happens to BIL and SIL anymore. I haven’t responded to any messages and am just letting my husband handle it.

Sometimes you just have to let people deal with their own family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

What did Reddit have to say?

The time has come to take some safety measures.

This BIL had a chance to be reasonable, but he blew it.

Six months is already excessively generous.

This BIL clearly didn’t appreciate what he had until it was gone.

Ultimately the brother-in-law had one thing to do when his host’s parents arrived for their planned visit and that was make sure they had a comfortable place to sleep. But he did the opposite.

He filled the house with his own guests and offered a pull-out couch to people in their 70s after a long international flight.

People like this brother-in-law seem to only understand what they were taking for granted when it’s taken away from them.

Actions have consequences — and it’s time for this entitled brother-in-law to face his.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.