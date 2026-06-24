June 24, 2026 at 5:35 pm

She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five-Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

by Heide Lazaro

Man playing with his dog at home

Pexels

Leaving an unhealthy relationship is never easy.

In this story, a woman finally broke up with her abusive ex after five years together.

They shared a dog and had agreed on a custody arrangement during their breakup.

But once she ended things for good, he started using the dog as leverage against her.

Now, she has a decision to make.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for letting my ex keep my dog?

I (25F) recently broke up with my ex (27M).

We were together for 5 years.

We have had a dog in common for all of our relationship.

The last two years have been a living hell.

This woman left her ex-boyfriend for good.

Finally, after a lot of therapy, I realized the relationship was abusive.

I finally left him for good.

We have been on and off for the last 6 months.

We had agreed to each have the dog for a month.

Her ex wanted to keep their dog.

Since I decided to end the relationship for good, he is threatening to keep the dog from me.

He is not letting me see him ever again.

He said he got him for me, so he can easily take him away.

She loves the dog and doesn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Now, would I be the jerk if I let him keep the dog?

I love that baby with my whole heart.

I know my ex is using him as leverage against me.

I do not know if I can take the back and forth forever.

What would you do?

Aww… that poor dog! Leaving an abusive relationship is already a difficult decision.

When a pet is used as leverage, the situation becomes even more painful.

Letting go might hurt, but peace matters, too, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person offers some useful advice.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 2.31.33 PM She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

Here’s another valid point from this user.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 2.32.03 PM She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

This comment makes sense, too.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 2.33.11 PM She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

Here’s another personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 2.37.30 PM She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

Finally, another helpful remark.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 2.37.51 PM She Tried to Arrange Shared Custody of Her Dog After a Five Year Breakup, But Her Ex Used the Pet as Leverage Instead<

Sometimes, choosing yourself means letting go of what you love most.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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