Woman Endures Noise and Chaos From Entitled Neighbor, Then Laughs When Karma Finally Arrives

Some neighbors prefer a stare-down instead of keeping the peace.

In this story, a woman dealt with a neighbor whose kids constantly made noise and disrupted her sleep every night.

Despite trying to resolve it civilly, nothing changed, and tensions kept rising.

So when karma hit he neighbor, she laughed so hard.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Funny – My NFH just backed into their own garage door while trying to stare me down. I am a homeowner of a townhouse-style condo. My NFH lets their kids run, jump, and knock on the walls in their bedroom until the early hours of the morning. They share a wall with our bedroom I tried to be amicable and leave notes. I tried knocking. Nothing worked.

This woman tried to talk to her neighbor, but she was shut down.

The HOA tried to get them to stop, but to no avail. I asked them directly the only time I have ever seen them outside. The woman screamed at me. She called the cops 3 days later to make a false police report. It has been a journey.

They were both backing their car, and the neighbor was staring her down so hard.

Today, we were both backing into our driveways. Our driveways are right next to each other. She was staring me down hard as she was backing in. She was staring so hard that she drove through her own garage door.

She laughed hysterically at her neighbor.

I have never laughed so hard or for so long. They are outside now kicking and hammering the garage door back into shape. This makes the last several months of lost sleep worth it. Sometimes, they get themselves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives some advice.

Lol. This one makes sense.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Sometimes, karma doesn’t knock… it just reverses into a garage door.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.