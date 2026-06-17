Woman Says New Coworker Copies Everything She Does, Leaving Her Ready to Quit

Folks, we don’t say this very often…but this woman’s situation sounds legitimately dangerous.

We’re talking about potential stalker territory here, which is never a good thing and causes people on the receiving end of such behavior to fear for their safety.

The person who wrote the story you’re about to read is dealing with a co-worker who falls into the CREEPY category with ease.

How should she deal with this?

Get all the details below and see what you think.

WIBTA if I got a new job because my coworker is slowly becoming me? “All this started back in October when I (22F) got a new coworker (24f). Before she worked with me she worked in a different branch of the same company. We only met once, but we both had several customers tell us that we look like each other. When I met her the first time I mentioned this and we were both like “huh. That’s goofy.” And never talked about it again. After my manager hired her we were both truthfully very excited because we are about the same age and both have similar interests.

This would probably creep anybody out…

Before she transferred she would message me excessively all day, every day through Microsoft Teams, to get to know me. I am a pretty socially anxious person so this freaked me out a little (especially since I was the only person in our branch she messaged.) , but I also understand wanting to know someone before starting somewhere new, so I just ignored it. When she finally transferred, we actually had a really good time recommending things like books and movies to each other.

Uh oh…things were escalating…

Over time I noticed whenever I mentioned I was into something or even searched it on my computer without saying anything she would suddenly be very into it including buying merch before she even saw the movie or show, or read the books. I still didn’t question it, because I figured she was just trying to get close to me. My first real red flag is when we agreed to watch the movie Iron Lung together. We both grew up watching Markiplier, so it made sense to me. I found out later she can’t stand blood. Even just talking about it makes her physically sick. She still sat through the whole movie, which if you didn’t know won the record for having the most fake blood in any horror movie ever.

Oh, no…

I really started to get creeped out when she started changing her physical appearance to match mine. Dying her hair the same color and claiming it was a mistake, cutting her hair after I did, wearing clothes that matched my style, etc. Every time a customer mentions us looking like twins or sister she lights up and says things along the line of “oh yeah what a coincidence right? We get that all the time.” Recently I have gotten a nose piercing and the first words out of her mouth were. “You know I’ve always wanted one of those.” I told my other coworker that if she gets a matching one I might leave.

She needs to run for her life!

I genuinely can’t tell if I’m over reacting, or if it really is just innocently her trying to be friends with me. I want to talk to her, but she has very bad anxiety and has had breakdowns over smaller things. I really don’t want her to break down especially at work, when we have stuff to do. Not to mention I feel like working with her would be awful after a conversation like that. I also have my own anxiety that’s making me feel like if she can just become me, then I don’t really matter, but I recognize that, that part is definitely a me problem to work through. I feel like separation would be healthy, but I feel like it’s also very dramatic.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

Wow…

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie.

And it’s also pretty clear that this situation has the potential to go off the rails at any second.

She absolutely has to do what’s best for her and she needs to take her safety seriously.

This sounds like a Fatal Attraction situation in the making…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.