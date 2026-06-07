Woman Offers Financial Advice Instead of Cash to a Friend Drowning in Debt, but the Friend Refuses to Listen and Offers Excuses

Some people reach their late thirties without ever learning that actions have consequences.

This woman found herself dealing with that after a friend repeatedly complained about money problems that largely stemmed from her own decisions.

Despite mounting debt and a lifestyle she clearly couldn’t afford, the friend kept looking for someone else to help bail her out.

But when she asked for money, yet again, this woman refused to open her wallet and offered practical advice instead.

Surprisingly, her friend didn’t seem interested in hearing it.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for offering advice vs money for my friend’s financial situation? My (32F) friend (36F) has put herself in a massive financial bind. She let me know over the past few months how bad it is. She has financed a car she didn’t need for $700 a month, financed a bunch of expensive electronics, doesn’t grocery shop and eats out a lot, has taken out personal loans, maxed out her credit cards and get cash advances. All to continue to live her lifestyle without being accountable for how bad her financial situation really is. Instead she blames it on other people doing better than her and not understand how hard it is to live life on your own. Each time, she’s tried to ask me for a lot of money like rent, and now her latest request helping with her late car payment.

She offered her some advice instead.

I said no. But I have offered her advice on how to fix her situation. Sell the car and get something older in cash, get a roommate to split bills with, sell the expensive electronics for cash to pay off debt, commute to the city for a better job opportunity, create a budget to stick to and take an online financial literacy course. I do get wanting to just vent sometimes and not wanting advice, but it’s gotten to the point where every week she is bringing it up as if she’s guilt-tripping me into eventually giving her what she’s asking for. The advice I do give always has an excuse from her on why she doesn’t want to do any of it or why she “can’t.” After the latest vent and me saying no to giving her money, she’s being short with me and has an attitude. AITA?

Yikes! She has a lot of nerve even asking.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about her advice.

This person thinks they both need respect.

Here’s someone who thinks she did good.

There would be no loans from this person either.

Good point.

It’s hard to watch someone create their own problems and then act like they have no control over the outcome.

A lot of people face financial setbacks through no fault of their own, but that’s not what this sounds like.

This sounds like someone who keeps making expensive decisions and then gets upset when reality catches up with them.

The suggestions she received were reasonable, even if they weren’t easy.

But, of course, advice only works when someone wants to hear it.

And sometimes the people who need advice the most are the people who refuse to take any responsibility for the choices that put them in that position in the first place.