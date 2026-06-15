Woman Called Selfish for Cooking Breakfast for Her Sick Sister Instead of Going Out to Buy Food

No matter how hard you try, there’s just no getting through to some people.

In this story, a woman spent the morning helping her sister, who was home sick with the flu. She made her tea, cleaned up a mess in the kitchen, took the puppy outside, and eventually made herself breakfast before sitting down to eat.

Then, almost immediately after she finished, her sister asked her to go pick up some takeout.

The problem was that she had literally just eaten and didn’t want to make a separate trip when her sister could have mentioned it earlier.

So she offered what seemed like a reasonable compromise. She told her sister she would happily cook breakfast for her instead.

That did not go over well at all.

Keep reading to see what happened.

AITA for not wanting the jump up to get my sister with the flu takeout Breakfast as opposed to cooking her Breakfast when I had just finished my own Breakfast literally less than 30 seconds before so I wouldn’t be able to get anything for myself My sister is home from school with the flu. I don’t start work until 3 pm, so when I go up this morning my sister was lounging on the couch listening to an audiobook. That’s obviously fine, as she has the flu. Right away, I was immediately scrambling to get her tea which she asked for (no please or thank you, btw) and take our new puppy out to use the bathroom so he didn’t go in the house. I spilled salt trying to get the tea because someone had left it loose in the cabinet for some reason, so I was also trying to clean it all up at the same time. Honestly that is all fine.

After she ate, she offered to cook for her sister.

Then I made myself Breakfast and ate. Literally the second I was done she asked me to go get her takeout food. I was basically like bummer you hadn’t asked me 10 minutes ago so I could have gone and got something for both of us, but I’ll cook you breakfast if you want. She acted completely shocked and told me I was being incredibly selfish, and I should just do it for her because she has the flu. I am honestly super sensitive and have struggled with shame for a lot of my life and this hit me pretty deep.

Suddenly, her sister started making her own breakfast.

I restated that I would make her breakfast but didn’t want to go get her takeout, and I thought that was reasonable. She was just like whatever and told me to go away fairly rudely. A couple minutes later, she stumbled into the kitchen acting sicker than I know she is and began making herself breakfast. I felt really guilty and was like wait a second I offered to make you Breakfast, and she lied and was like you never offered.

Then, her sister sounds really annoying.

I was like yes I did and verbally went back over the times when I had. She was just like well I don’t really like your cooking. Then she started making herself a smoothie. Once it was going, she was like, “You can bring this to me when it’s done,” (the process takes under 60 seconds). It finished, and I brought it to her and she said thanks. But has been acting as if I’m lazy and disappointing. Almost like she did me a favor by letting me bring her her smoothie to alleviate some of my guilt. I do feel guilty and really bad about myself right now but my head doesn’t think I deserve to. AITA?

Yikes! Her sister is acting pretty childish.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this type of behavior.

This person thinks the sister was acting like a child.

Here’s some excellent advice.

Here’s what this reader would’ve said.

According to this comment, the sister is entitled.

The sister seems completely hung up on the fact that she didn’t get the specific favor she wanted.

Meanwhile, she ignored the fact that somebody had already spent the entire morning helping her out and still offered to make her breakfast.

At this point, she needs to understand that you can’t always get exactly what you want.

And turning down one request doesn’t suddenly erase all the other things someone already did for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.