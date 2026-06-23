Woman Refuses To Accept A Call Center’s Decision After Being Told Her Issue Can’t Be Resolved

Some people really bring “the customer is always right, but not on my shift” energy to work, and it’s not always helpful.

Of course, working in customer service is not easy, and it often means getting blamed for problems you had absolutely nothing to do with.

I can be a delayed shipment, annoying arbitrary rules, company policies, etc. Many things are out of employees’ control.

Well, an employee thought a straight answer would be enough, but no.

A woman phoned looking for a quote, only to discover that she lived outside the company’s service area.

Keep reading for the full story.

It’s YOUR fault I moved to the middle of nowhere! This Karen called for a quote for our services. Karen: Are you all located in (town on the eastern edge of our service area)? Me: No, our office is in _______. Karen: Oh, that’s close enough. I’m in (town even further east than the one she originally said, over an hour away from our office), how much would it be to get you guys out here? Me: Oh I’m sorry, ma’am, that’s outside of our service area –

That wasn’t what she wanted to hear.

Karen: That’s *******, it’s only ten minutes further east, it’s not like you have to cross the Colorado River to get there! Me: I’m sorry but we wouldn’t be able to – Karen: Do you have a supervisor?? Me: Yes….? (What the **** did I do lol like ?????)

Things escalated.

Karen: I’m sorry I ever moved to this hellhole! I can’t get any help out here, I’m tired of everyone telling me no, and ______ County isn’t any help either, I used to live in (other county) and they would give me numbers to call but now I just have to keep calling and calling and every company says no! Me: I – Karen: You can’t drive ten more minutes?? It’s not like you have to swim across the Colorado River!!

Me: Sorry but we can’t, it’s just too far from the office all of our techs start their day from.

She wanted solutions.

Karen: Get me your supervisor!! Me: Yes, ma’am. I put her on hold and took 2 other calls, and as I suspected she hung up within 5 minutes and never called back. I’m sorry you live in the middle of bum **** nowhere, not my problem though. I knew she would never hold for long just to yell at my boss that all these companies she’s been calling are telling her she lives too far away, lol.

Both were rude in different ways, and I might be the minority here, but my first thought was that if I heard this interaction, I’d give this employee some more training.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

What did Reddit have to say?

Someone shares their experience.

Some people have no sympathy.

Yikes.

Another commenter shares their opinion.

That’s a good one.

Although that was a logistical issue, I don’t like how the attendant refused to try to calm her and explain things, as well as get someone who could maybe give her a direction.

It sounds like the caller had already been hearing the same answer from multiple businesses, which probably explains why she was so frustrated.

Of course businesses draw boundaries based on travel time, scheduling, staffing, and whether sending someone that far makes sense, but not everyone knows that.

Now, the Colorado River comments were very funny.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.