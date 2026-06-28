Woman Says Coworker’s Repeated Comments Make Her Uncomfortable, but She Doesn’t Want Him Fired

Nobody should be subjected to inappropriate comments anywhere let alone the workplace. If your coworker was making inappropriate comments and hit on you multiple times, would you ignore him or report him to your boss or HR?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. She hates the coworker’s comments. They make her uncomfortable. However, she doesn’t want to get her coworker fired. She knows that if she reports him he might get fired.

She’s really conflicted about what to do. I think she should report him, but keep reading to see if you agree.

WIBTA If I told my supervisor about some comments from a coworker?? I (20f) work in a mostly Male dominated field as a sort of secretary. I have this one coworker (30ish?) who, when he sees me, constantly calls me “pretty lady”, “beautiful”, and “sweetie” even though he knows I have a boyfriend. He has also made some passes at me, while still knowing I am in a serious relationship of almost 4 years.

She’s hesitant to tell her boss.

My problem is that I know if I tell my boss, he could get in some serious trouble, possible even lose his job. Since this is a Male Dominated field, they take “harrassment” very seriously, if you could even call if that. I don’t want him to get in too much trouble, or fired. So Reddit, WIBTA if I told my supervisor that one of my coworkers is making me uncomfortable, even if it means risking his job?

Maybe she should tell the coworker one more time that if he doesn’t stop making comments like that she’s going to tell the boss, kind of give him fair warning. Then she wouldn’t have to feel bad about it if he got fired since he was warned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a vote for going to the supervisor.

She should try talking to him first though.

He definitely sounds like a creep.

Everyone thinks she should report him.

He may think he’s being friendly, but he’s really being creepy. She should try talking to him about it first, tell him that the comments make her feel uncomfortable and if he doesn’t stop she’s going to report him to his supervisor. He might get upset or act surprised or even angry. It doesn’t matter. If the comments don’t stop, then go to the supervisor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.