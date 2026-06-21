Woman Volunteers to Promote Church Event on Social Media, Then Learns She Must Pay Full Price to Attend

Volunteering should come with appreciation, not unexpected costs.

The following story involves a woman who was asked to help cover a church event through social media.

However, she was asked to pay $25 for the registration fee.

She thinks they were being unfair and unappreciative of all the work she does for them.

Do you agree? Read the full story below.

WIBTA for not paying for an event where I’m volunteering? I attend a large church. They host a larger event for women once a year. It is two hours on a Friday night and three hours on a Saturday. It includes some casual food and an extremely casual “goody bag.” There are a lot of volunteers to make events happen.

This church regularly seats around 1,700 people on a Sunday morning.

This woman is part of the church’s media team.

I am part of the media team. I was asked to help with social media both days of the event. That includes posting live stories and taking video content for future reels. I was also asked to pay the full $25 to attend the event. What I am volunteering to do is “just social media coverage.” It is “not necessarily something that will take away from the majority of attending the conference.” That was verbatim from staff.

She feels her volunteer work is unappreciated.

Mind you, staff get to go for free. They are being asked to work the event. I feel like there is little to absolutely no appreciation for the countless hours spent volunteering. We get a pizza party once a year. I completely run the youth page and the young adult page. I often help with main church content. I am a high-capacity volunteer.

She’s considering quitting.

But this may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for me personally. To not show appreciation is one thing. To make me pay to work an event is another. Am I tripping?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares a sound suggestion.

An avid churchgoer speaks up.

Here’s a good response.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Nothing says “thank you for volunteering” quite like asking you to pay for an event.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.