Her Friend Warned Her Not to Go Back to the Company That Fired Her. She Did Anyway.

A job that one person absolutely hates is someone else’s dream job.

What would you do if your friend got fired from a company and told you that it was a horrible place to work, but you accepted a position there (against her warnings), and you absolutely love it?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, and she isn’t sure if she was wrong for not listening to her friend. Even though she is happy in the position, her friend is mad that she took the job against her advice.

Personally, I think she was right to take the job, and her friend should be happy about it. Read through the full story below, and see what you think.

AITA for taking a job that my friend was fired from? I (late 20s) lost my job last month and applied for a manager position at a local coffee shop.

It pays well, is super close to my house (which is essential since I don’t drive), and is a leadership role, so overall, a great opportunity for me. The only issue? My friend used to work there and was fired about a year a go.

Her friend’s opinion of the job might not be completely objective.

She told me not to take the job, saying it would “destroy my mental health” and that I would “definitely get fired too.” Here’s the thing: I used to work with this friend at another store (where we met), and she was an awful employee. Bad attitude, rude to staff, thought she was better than everyone, and lacked basic skills. This is also the third job she’s been fired from.

I think she made the right choice in accepting this job.

Our friendship is honestly really toxic. I’ve tried to distance myself multiple times, but she love-bombs me, and I’m an autistic people-pleaser, so somehow, I’m now the maid of honor at her upcoming wedding (but that’s another thread). I’ve been at this job for a week now, and I love it. The team is great, super supportive, and the location is ridiculously convenient.

Her friend can have her opinion, but that is all it is. An opinion.

I’m someone who gets along with people and does my job efficiently, so I don’t usually have work conflicts, unlike my friend. Now she’s mad at me for taking the job and keeps saying I made a mistake.

So, was I wrong for ignoring her warnings and taking the job anyway? AITA?

No way, even if her friend had the best of intentions when giving the warning, this person is not obligated to do what she recommended. Now that she is in the job and loves it, it is even more obvious that taking the position was the right move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Check out what the top commenters on Reddit think about the situation.

Her friend has a pattern of bad choices, though. Why listen to her?

This person says to stop being her friend, and I think that is good advice.

The attitude of her friend says all she needs to know.

Her friend is toxic. Don’t listen to her.

She knows she did the right thing.

Why would you ever listen to someone like this? She doesn’t respect her or even like her, so there is no reason to even consider her opinion on the job.

Personally, I think she should continue her efforts to cut her ‘friend’ out of her life. It is clear that she only brings drama and other problems.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.