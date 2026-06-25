Her Family Can’t Sleep Because of Their Neighbors — And the Effects Are Getting Serious

You gotta feel some compassion for people who have neighbors that negatively affect their way of life.

No, it’s not a new or unique story, but if you’ve never been in that situation before, it can be hard to really appreciate how bad it can get.

And this sounds pretty rough…

A woman opened up and talked about the neighbors from hell she’s dealing with…and it’s caused her whole family to be impacted in an extremely negative way.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Living in a nightmare. “I wish I could post a video because words genuinely don’t do this justice. For 156 days straight we’ve dealt with nonstop noise from the apartment above us.

Ugh…this is bad…

These kids running, jumping, screaming, throwing things, things hitting the floor so hard our light fixtures rattle and items fall off shelves, the kids swing on/off the hot water pipes that go through the entire building. I kid you not, this goes on for 12–13 hours EVERY DAY! We understand kids make noise and apartments aren’t silent but this is way beyond normal living noise. They woke not just my family but the entire building at 3:50 am because the guy who is not supposed to be living there were fighting. She tells everyone from tenants, cops, state workers (because she gets Section 8) that she’s a single mom of 3 when we all know it’s a lie. And when they do fight it’s over the same stuff.

No one should have to deal with neighbors like this.

He won’t sleep with her, he plays Xbox and sleeps all day. They’re almost in their 40s when I’m in my early 30s. We’ve lived here 7 years and never once complained to our landlord until this. Even he admitted he knew it had to be serious because we’ve never been “those tenants.” It’s affecting all of us. My husband has heart issues and the constant stress has been awful for him. I have PTSD and spent years getting to a better place mentally, and I feel like I’ve lost so much progress.

This is actually pretty sad…

We leave our own home just to escape the noise. My child doesn’t even want to be home anymore. I tried handling it politely in the beginning and left a note asking for some mindfulness because I sometimes work at 3 am. That did not go well. We’ve talked to the landlord, involved police when told to, documented everything, and even testified in court with evidence. We’re still waiting for resolution. We were told “hopefully she will be gone by the end of the month. Her PD is trying to work with the state to find her something else.”

They’re stuck in the middle of a bad situation.

What hurts the most is feeling like our only option is to move and uproot our child from the only home he really remembers because of one situation we didn’t create. I mostly needed somewhere to vent because I’m exhausted and I don’t think people understand how constant noise can affect your sleep, stress, relationships, work, and feeling safe in your own home. Prior to having a kid I would have confronted her. But now, I’m trying to keep my home, my child, and our family safe. But some days they really push it. And my child better never say I don’t love him. LOL. Because he’s the only reason I haven’t done anything.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a story to tell…

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual has an idea…

Woof…this is bad.

Really bad!

And you gotta feel sorry for her, because it’s clearly causing her a lot of distress.

These neighbors have no respect for anyone!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.